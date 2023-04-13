Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Vitsebsk Region
Houses
Houses for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus
Orsha
92
Vítebsk
19
Polatsk
13
Babinicki sielski Saviet
7
Andrejeuscynski sielski Saviet
5
Akciabrski sielski Saviet
4
Borkavicki sielski Saviet
4
Navapolatsk
4
Slabodkauski sielski Saviet
4
Vysokauski sielski Saviet
4
Baravuchski sielski Saviet
3
Braslaw
3
Kochanauski sielski Saviet
3
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet
3
Viarkudski sielski Saviet
3
Jnkauski sielski Saviet
2
Liepielski sielski Saviet
2
Salonicki sielski Saviet
2
Baran
1
Lyepyel
1
Show more
Show less
House
259 properties total found
Cottage
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
232 m²
€ 72,290
For sale cottage for cleaning 2020 built in Shapura. Electricity in the house. Wiring wiring…
House
Orsha, Belarus
178 m²
€ 50,012
House
Orsha, Belarus
36 m²
€ 15,458
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
27 m²
€ 3,546
House
Orsha, Belarus
52 m²
€ 22,733
House
Orsha, Belarus
41 m²
€ 15,458
House
Orsha, Belarus
64 m²
€ 14,549
House
Achremaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 8,638
For sale is a plot of 25 acres with a house in one of the most picturesque places of the Rep…
House
Douza, Belarus
81 m²
€ 25,006
Urgent sale!!! The price is relevant until May 1! In the picturesque Dolzhi district, …
House
Orsha, Belarus
95 m²
€ 12,730
House
Babinicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
€ 10,002
House
Orsha, Belarus
80 m²
€ 21,823
Cottage
Vítebsk, Belarus
172 m²
€ 125,484
For sale cottage on Klinakh built in 2019. All communications are central. With two bathroom…
House
Orsha, Belarus
60 m²
€ 22,733
House
Babinicy, Belarus
106 m²
€ 60,924
Cottage
Alhova, Belarus
144 m²
€ 113,663
For sale cottage in Olgovo with all amenities. Two bathrooms. Basement. Garage + 2 canopies …
House
Orsha, Belarus
73 m²
€ 38,191
House
Sloboda Rural Council, Belarus
195 m²
€ 86,293
House for sale in a picturesque place. Convenient access to the M3 ( Vitebsk – Minsk ): 150 …
House
Orsha, Belarus
127 m²
€ 20,914
House
Pierabrodski sielski Saviet, Belarus
80 m²
€ 13,640
Exclusive offer! Take a closer look before it's too late!
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
€ 47,284
A brick residential building for sale with all amenities on the street. Polar. Gas heating. …
House
Krapivienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
41 m²
€ 9,093
House
Miazanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 59,014
House
Damaskavicy, Belarus
€ 13,640
House
Vítebsk, Belarus
59 m²
€ 24,097
For sale a residential building with gas, water and local sewage ( 3 rings ) in Tarn on Dani…
House
Akciabrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
55 m²
€ 23,642
For sale in Lyatokhah with a good year-round entrance, with all amenities. All furniture and…
House
Orsha, Belarus
81 m²
€ 29,098
House
Orsha, Belarus
66 m²
€ 33,644
House
Braslaw, Belarus
139 m²
€ 109,117
House
Braslaw, Belarus
80 m²
€ 42,737
