Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Dalekauski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
House in Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Exclusive offer:   residential building ( agro-estate ), 2017 built in an unusual place on t…
$74,800
Leave a request
House in Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 93 m²
Plot, 25 acres, high, flat It's privately owned. and is located in one of the most picturesq…
$199,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dalekauski selski Savet, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes