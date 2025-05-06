Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Vitsebsk, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
4 properties total found
Cottage in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 632 m²
For sale cottage in Bilev on the street. Republican. Total area of 632 sq.m. The plot is 15 …
$89,000
Leave a request
House in Vitsebsk, Belarus
House
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 172 m²
An unfinished mothballed capital structure is sold in a rapidly developing area at the addre…
$49,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Vitsebsk, Belarus
Cottage
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 345 m²
For sale cottage for clean finishing with gas, water, sewerage in Boroniki on Novosennenskay…
$80,000
Leave a request
House in Vitsebsk, Belarus
House
Vitsebsk, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale a residential house with all amenities in the DSK area. The house is wooden + gas s…
$51,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Vitsebsk, Belarus

with Garage
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go