Houses with garden for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

45 properties total found
House in Andreeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Andreeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale garden house built in 1985 in ST Rushek. The total area of 65m2, a plot of 12 acres…
$6,500
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 99 m²
House st. Skoriny1 level, walls - wood, roof - soft tiles, year of construction 1939, intern…
$54,000
House in Lyntupski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Lyntupski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 61 m²
For sale is a magical country house 100% readiness on the shore of the lake "Big Shvakshty" …
$48,000
House in Kopys, Belarus
House
Kopys, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale a cozy house at the address G.P. 30 years old BSSR street. House built in 1948 (rec…
$40,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Contract number with the agency 380 from 2023-07-21
$95,000
House in Voropaevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
House
Voropaevskiy selskiy Sovet, Belarus
Area 43 m²
We offer a good house in the picturesque Gp. Voropaevo. Vitebsk region., Postavsky district.…
$4,000
House in Dubrowna, Belarus
House
Dubrowna, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale house built in 1983 in Dubrovno, Vitebsky. The total area of 86.7m2, residential 48…
$39,000
House in Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 34 m²
$2,200
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 89 m²
We offer to buy a warm one-storey house with an area of 89 square meters. m. for year-round …
$63,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 43 m²
For sale a two-bedroom apartment, in a blocked, residential building on the 2nd School Lane.…
$13,000
House in Piscalauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Piscalauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
The contract number with the agency is 576 from 2023-12-12
$19,800
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 187 m²
For sale is a spacious, cozy 2-level cottage in the "Tsarskoye Village" with all the furnitu…
$140,000
House in Larynaŭka, Belarus
House
Larynaŭka, Belarus
Area 89 m²
House for sale at Orsha district, agro-town Larinivka, Pervomaiskaya str. (6 km from Orsha),…
$35,000
House in Kopys, Belarus
House
Kopys, Belarus
Area 43 m²
House for sale in GP. Dig down the street. Trostinsky, a picturesque well-groomed place, a h…
$25,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 81 m²
House for sale on M.Sholokhov street (Zadneprovie district), total area of 80.6 m2, resident…
$50,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 480 m²
Elite cottage for sale at the address: Lenin Street 2021.p. The house is fully prepared for …
$464,413
Cottage in Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 313 m²
A fairy tale, not a place! Cottage by the lake, with a pier!Video link is, and bargaining at…
$179,900
House in Polatsk, Belarus
House
Polatsk, Belarus
Area 63 m²
A beautiful land plot of 8.11 acres in Polotsk is for sale. Belchansky 4. The plot is flat, …
$26,800
House in Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale neat day in the village of Swistelki at the address: street. Suburban. The house is…
$15,886
Cottage in Stanislavouski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Stanislavouski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 154 m²
The plot of land is 25 acres in PNV, it is possible to take a plot nearby for personal subsi…
$85,000
House in Surazski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Surazski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 75 m²
A residential house for sale in Surazh on 2nd Zadvinsko-Naberezhnaya Street (right bank). Fi…
$15,000
House in Slaunauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Slaunauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 82 m²
Spacious house with a plot of 25 acres ❤️This is an ideal place for those who dream of a lei…
$3,490
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 306 m²
For sale is a cottage in 1998 with a total area of 306 square meters, located on a plot of 1…
$250,000
House in Kohanauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Kohanauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
$2,000
House in Vajhanski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Vajhanski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 81 m²
For sale garden house 100 m from Lake Losvido in ST "Tulip 2". The house is brick. Level 2. …
$21,000
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 60 m²
Sell the house, Orsha, st. Roses Luxembourg - wood, brick, roof - cipher, inner area of ​ ​ …
$30,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 276 m²
$99,000
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 350 m²
Lermontovasten St. cottage - block, roof - tile, year of construction 2001, inner area of ​ …
Price on request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 163 m²
For sale a cozy house with an extension and two separate entrances at the address: Lepelskay…
$42,000
House in Sharkawshchyna, Belarus
House
Sharkawshchyna, Belarus
Area 108 m²
Sale of a residential house, with a land plot of 12 acres, in Sharkivshchyna, Vitebsk region…
$69,900
