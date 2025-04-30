Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Vitsebsk Region
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Garage

Houses with garage for sale in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

Vitsebsk
4
Orsha
73
Babinicki selski Savet
9
Krapivenski selski Savet
7
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
69 properties total found
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 267 m²
Tsarskoye selo3 level cottage, walls - gas silicate block, roof - cipher, year of constructi…
$120,000
Leave a request
House in Andreeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Andreeuscynski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 65 m²
For sale garden house built in 1985 in ST Rushek. The total area of 65m2, a plot of 12 acres…
$6,500
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 74 m²
For sale a good house per 3 Belinsky, reconstruction of 2008. The total area of the house is…
$30,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 99 m²
House st. Skoriny1 level, walls - wood, roof - soft tiles, year of construction 1939, intern…
$54,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 35 m²
House for sale at Stebeneva Street. The house consists of a veranda, hallway, kitchen and on…
$9,500
Leave a request
House in Kopys, Belarus
House
Kopys, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale a cozy house at the address G.P. 30 years old BSSR street. House built in 1948 (rec…
$40,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 91 m²
For sale is a new house from a log house, built in 2022, with a brick garage and a bath, loc…
$32,500
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 200 m²
Contract number with the agency 380 from 2023-07-21
$95,000
Leave a request
House in Dubrowna, Belarus
House
Dubrowna, Belarus
Area 87 m²
For sale house built in 1983 in Dubrovno, Vitebsky. The total area of 86.7m2, residential 48…
$39,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 183 m²
For sale a cozy cottage in the "Tsarskoye village" at the address: 4th Larinovskaya str. 200…
$107,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 89 m²
We offer to buy a warm one-storey house with an area of 89 square meters. m. for year-round …
$63,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 49 m²
House 2-Belinsky Ostena - wood, roof - cipher, year of construction 1959, internal area of ​…
$26,000
Leave a request
House in Zubauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Zubauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 40 m²
I will sell a single-level residential house in Levki, Kupalovskaya, 24, Vitebsk region, Ors…
$4,500
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 31 m²
Log house for sale in the city center, on the street. Ostrovsky, with a garage, a clean plot…
$15,000
Leave a request
House in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 83 m²
In the picturesque village of Murazhi, located in the Braslav district of the Vitebsk region…
$84,000
Leave a request
House in Piscalauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Piscalauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 50 m²
The contract number with the agency is 576 from 2023-12-12
$19,800
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 214 m²
Noble three-level house in classical European style in Orsha. Vitebsk region, Orsha district…
$195,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 91 m²
Cottage st. Mickevich2 level, walls - gas silicate block, roof - cipher, year of constructio…
$100,000
Leave a request
House in Dubrowna, Belarus
House
Dubrowna, Belarus
Area 68 m²
Agency contract number 533 from 2023-10-28
$25,000
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 187 m²
For sale is a spacious, cozy 2-level cottage in the "Tsarskoye Village" with all the furnitu…
$140,000
Leave a request
House in Dubrowna, Belarus
House
Dubrowna, Belarus
Area 76 m²
For sale a cozy, modern cottage together with a garage and bath built in 2001 in Dubrovno, P…
$70,000
Leave a request
House in Bahdanawka, Belarus
House
Bahdanawka, Belarus
Area 30 m²
I will sell a house with a bath from the woods round 2007 construction in Bogdanovka Kokhano…
$18,000
Leave a request
House in Kopys, Belarus
House
Kopys, Belarus
Area 43 m²
House for sale in GP. Dig down the street. Trostinsky, a picturesque well-groomed place, a h…
$25,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 171 m²
I will sell a modern, one-storey cottage located in a beautiful, picturesque place near the …
$90,000
Leave a request
House in Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Slabodkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
A cozy house is for sale in Zaprudje. Vitebsk region, Braslavsky district. One-storey house…
$55,000
Leave a request
House in Pluski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Pluski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
House for sale in the National Park "Braslav Lakes". 700 meters from the cleanest lake "Volo…
$34,900
Leave a request
House in Orsha, Belarus
House
Orsha, Belarus
Area 81 m²
House for sale on M.Sholokhov street (Zadneprovie district), total area of 80.6 m2, resident…
$50,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Orsha, Belarus
Cottage
Orsha, Belarus
Area 448 m²
A three -story cottage is sold 1995, with a total area of ​​447.51KV.M, located on a plot of…
$170,000
Leave a request
Cottage in Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Cacerkauski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 313 m²
A fairy tale, not a place! Cottage by the lake, with a pier!Video link is, and bargaining at…
$179,900
Leave a request
House in Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
House
Babinicki selski Savet, Belarus
Area 48 m²
For sale neat day in the village of Swistelki at the address: street. Suburban. The house is…
$15,886
Leave a request

Property types in Vitsebsk Region

cottages

Properties features in Vitsebsk Region, Belarus

with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go