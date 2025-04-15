Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Bagomlski selski Savet
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Bagomlski selski Savet, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Zamastocca, Belarus
House
Zamastocca, Belarus
Area 155 m²
Cozy house for sale in the agro-town Zamostochye, Dokshitsky district! Looking for the perf…
$20,900
Leave a request
Cottage in Bagomlski selski Savet, Belarus
Cottage
Bagomlski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 225 m²
For sale a residential house in a picturesque location, commissioned in 2022. Two floors. T…
$65,000
Leave a request
House in Bagomlski selski Savet, Belarus
House
Bagomlski selski Savet, Belarus
Area 225 m²
For sale a residential house in a picturesque location, commissioned in 2022. Two floors. T…
$65,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Bagomlski selski Savet, Belarus

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes