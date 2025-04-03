Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus

House in Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 94 m²
A house with two plots of 25.0 acres is sold (one plot is the construction and maintenance o…
$35,000
3 bedroom house in Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 bedroom house
Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 213 m²
Number of floors 2
Located: on the Braslav lakes of the ice age (Lake Sunda flows into the network of lakes). …
$265,000
Cottage in Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 407 m²
Luxury cottage at the Braslav Lakes ❤️ We draw your attention to a unique offer - a majestic…
$370,000
House in Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Pliuski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 100 m²
House for sale in the National Park "Braslav Lakes". 700 meters from the cleanest lake "Volo…
$34,900
