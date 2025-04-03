Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Braslaw
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Braslaw, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
House in Braslaw, Belarus
House
Braslaw, Belarus
Area 266 m²
House for sale in Braslav on Gagarina Street (first coastline).Braslav region is famous for …
$85,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes