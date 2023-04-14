Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

Piarezyrski sielski Saviet
52
Dukorski sielski Saviet
20
Holacki sielski Saviet
19
Navapolski sielski Saviet
15
Maryina Horka
13
Rudzienski sielski Saviet
12
Blonski sielski Saviet
7
Bluzski sielski Saviet
6
Housein Dukora, Belarus
House
Dukora, Belarus
53 m²
€ 14,929
One-level summer house on site 23 acres! Address: ah. Dukora, st. A. Blashko ➜ Ready for liv…
Housein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 36,102
country house in a picturesque place! Address: ST Builder-100 武 聪A wonderful bestowal cott…
Housein Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 15,382
Ready house in the garden partnership Island! Address: ST Island        …
Housein Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
140 m²
€ 80,529
Housein Sedcha, Belarus
House
Sedcha, Belarus
111 m²
€ 43,341
Brick house in the village of Sedcha Address: d. Sedcha, st. Railway. 武 good brick house in…
Housein Sitniki, Belarus
House
Sitniki, Belarus
134 m²
€ 60,523
Ready house with a plot in a picturesque place Address: ah. Sitniki, st. Solar.   武 Ex…
Housein Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
114 m²
€ 59,628
Excellent house with a plot in Maryina Gorka Address: Maryina Gorka, per. Voroshilova 武We b…
Cottagein Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 33,388
Sale of a canned residential building in 2022 in the cottage building of the State Educatio…
Housein Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
156 m²
€ 36,184
House for sale ( canned building ), 60 km from. Minsk, the picturesque village of Mikhailovo…
Housein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 5,881
Cottagein Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 24,430
Two-story house in the middle of a picturesque forest! Address: d. Khochin, st. Forest ⁇ …
Housein Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 7,239
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
Housein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 14,025
Two-storey house in ST Builder! Address: ST Builder ➜ Excellent two-level residential buildi…
Housein Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
Price on request
Residential building for sale in the village. Korobovichi, next to the gp. Rudensk. Minsk re…
Housein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 22,620
For sale two-story summer house in the village of Peschanoye. The house has double-glazed wi…
Housein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 5,338
A residential cottage is for sale near the train station Sedcha. From the train station and …
Housein Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
114 m²
€ 21,716
A wonderful house for sale 60 km from Minsk ( 18 km from Maryina Hill ). Minsk region, Pukho…
Housein Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
137 m²
€ 47,865
For sale brick house in Pukhovichi district, completely ready for living! Address: d. Bridge…
Housein Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
121 m²
€ 24,882
Brick house on a well-groomed plot in the village. Ananichi Address: d. Ananichi 武 two-stor…
Housein Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 13,120
Housein Raunapollie, Belarus
House
Raunapollie, Belarus
76 m²
€ 30,311
For sale is a residential building from blocks doused with brick in a beautiful picturesque …
Housein Raunapollie, Belarus
House
Raunapollie, Belarus
76 m²
€ 30,266
Residential building of blocks doused with brick in a beautiful picturesque place, with gas …
Housein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 7,239
A small residential cottage is for sale near the Rybtsy train station ( 3.5 km ). From the s…
Housein Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
98 m²
€ 81,343
For sale finished house in a quiet place with a picturesque nature. Address: Maryina Gorka, …
Housein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 10,858
➜ Ready for living a two-level summer house on a spacious well-groomed plot in the picturesq…
Housein Hareliec, Belarus
House
Hareliec, Belarus
28 m²
€ 4,434
The village of Gorelets is located 86 km from Minsk. A calm good place. From the track and c…
Housein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
57 m²
€ 7,148
➜ が We offer you a two-story brick cottage 39 km from MKAD. Address: ST Zhavoronok - The ga…
Housein Dukora, Belarus
House
Dukora, Belarus
75 m²
€ 20,811
One-level residential building on a plot of 17 acres in ag. Ducora Ready-made one-level hous…
Housein Praudzinski, Belarus
House
Praudzinski, Belarus
66 m²
€ 15,382
Residential building for sale in the village. Rusakovichi. Minsk region, Pukhovichi district…
Housein Zazerka, Belarus
House
Zazerka, Belarus
68 m²
€ 40,264
Rural paradise. A wonderful combination of the plot and the house! Three-room house for sale…

