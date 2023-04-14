Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Pukhavichy District

Residential properties for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

Piarezyrski sielski Saviet
53
Maryina Horka
29
Sacki sielski Saviet
24
Rudzienski sielski Saviet
21
Dukorski sielski Saviet
20
Holacki sielski Saviet
20
Navapolski sielski Saviet
15
Blonski sielski Saviet
7
Show more
230 properties total found
Housein Dukora, Belarus
House
Dukora, Belarus
53 m²
€ 14,929
One-level summer house on site 23 acres! Address: ah. Dukora, st. A. Blashko ➜ Ready for liv…
Housein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
52 m²
€ 36,102
country house in a picturesque place! Address: ST Builder-100 武 聪A wonderful bestowal cott…
Housein Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
50 m²
€ 15,382
Ready house in the garden partnership Island! Address: ST Island        …
Housein Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Holacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
140 m²
€ 80,529
Housein Sedcha, Belarus
House
Sedcha, Belarus
111 m²
€ 43,341
Brick house in the village of Sedcha Address: d. Sedcha, st. Railway. 武 good brick house in…
Housein Sitniki, Belarus
House
Sitniki, Belarus
134 m²
€ 60,523
Ready house with a plot in a picturesque place Address: ah. Sitniki, st. Solar.   武 Ex…
Housein Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
114 m²
€ 59,628
Excellent house with a plot in Maryina Gorka Address: Maryina Gorka, per. Voroshilova 武We b…
Cottagein Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
136 m²
€ 33,388
Sale of a canned residential building in 2022 in the cottage building of the State Educatio…
3 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 5/5 Floor
Price on request
Spacious 3-room for sale. apartment in the heart of. Maryina Gorka, on the street. Leninist!…
Housein Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
156 m²
€ 36,184
House for sale ( canned building ), 60 km from. Minsk, the picturesque village of Mikhailovo…
4 room apartmentin Druzhny, Belarus
4 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
4 Number of rooms 88 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 47,051
The best offer! Spacious 4-room apartment in the Other ( 35 km from Minsk ) Pukhovichi distr…
Housein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 5,881
Cottagein Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
96 m²
€ 24,430
Two-story house in the middle of a picturesque forest! Address: d. Khochin, st. Forest ⁇ …
Housein Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navapolski sielski Saviet, Belarus
42 m²
€ 7,239
Transaction security guarantee and full legal support! We have not sold or want to exchange …
Housein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
32 m²
€ 14,025
Two-storey house in ST Builder! Address: ST Builder ➜ Excellent two-level residential buildi…
Housein Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
Price on request
Residential building for sale in the village. Korobovichi, next to the gp. Rudensk. Minsk re…
Housein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
65 m²
€ 22,620
For sale two-story summer house in the village of Peschanoye. The house has double-glazed wi…
Housein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
39 m²
€ 5,338
A residential cottage is for sale near the train station Sedcha. From the train station and …
2 room apartmentin Marjina, Belarus
2 room apartment
Marjina, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 41 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 21,625
Cozy one bedroom apartment in a picturesque place Address: p. Marinho, st. Michurina, d. ele…
Housein Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
114 m²
€ 21,716
A wonderful house for sale 60 km from Minsk ( 18 km from Maryina Hill ). Minsk region, Pukho…
Housein Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
137 m²
€ 47,865
For sale brick house in Pukhovichi district, completely ready for living! Address: d. Bridge…
Housein Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Turynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
121 m²
€ 24,882
Brick house on a well-groomed plot in the village. Ananichi Address: d. Ananichi 武 two-stor…
3 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 69 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 44,246
Excellent two bedroom apartment with a private plot Address: Maryina Gorka, st. Sunny 武 So…
Housein Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Dukorski sielski Saviet, Belarus
53 m²
€ 13,120
3 room apartmentin Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 29,859
Cozy apartment for sale in. Maryina Gorka. Minsk region, Pukhovichi district, st. New Zarya,…
Housein Raunapollie, Belarus
House
Raunapollie, Belarus
76 m²
€ 30,311
For sale is a residential building from blocks doused with brick in a beautiful picturesque …
Housein Raunapollie, Belarus
House
Raunapollie, Belarus
76 m²
€ 30,266
Residential building of blocks doused with brick in a beautiful picturesque place, with gas …
Housein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
36 m²
€ 7,239
A small residential cottage is for sale near the Rybtsy train station ( 3.5 km ). From the s…
Housein Maryina Horka, Belarus
House
Maryina Horka, Belarus
98 m²
€ 81,343
For sale finished house in a quiet place with a picturesque nature. Address: Maryina Gorka, …
Housein Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Piarezyrski sielski Saviet, Belarus
71 m²
€ 10,858
➜ Ready for living a two-level summer house on a spacious well-groomed plot in the picturesq…

Properties features in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir