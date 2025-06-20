Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Puchavicki sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Cottage in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 140 m²
Magnificent cottage in Italian style ❤️ For sale unfinished canned house with terrace in Ita…
$49,000
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
An excellent modern, stylish summer house in level 2, made of modern environmentally friendl…
$15,900
House in Pukhavichy, Belarus
House
Pukhavichy, Belarus
Area 73 m²
A wooden house is for sale. Pukhovichi, Minsk region, 60 km. from Minsk. The area of the hou…
$25,000
House in Pukhavichy, Belarus
House
Pukhavichy, Belarus
Area 67 m²
Sale of a house with a plot in the center of A.G. Puhovichy The plot is 25 hectare, located …
$19,800
House in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 46 m²
For sale a cozy house / cottage near Minsk in ST UYUT-2. The house is located near the river…
$26,000
House in Pukhavichy, Belarus
House
Pukhavichy, Belarus
Area 42 m²
For sale a cozy residential house in the village of Zatitova Sloboda.The log house was built…
$19,500
House in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 166 m²
I will sell a beautiful modern house made of timber in Pestoun (introduced into operation). …
$139,900
2 room house in Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Puchavicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Dacha in the gardening association "VelenskyVeteran" Pukhovichsky district - 3 km from Maryi…
$7,000
