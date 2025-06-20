Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Rudziensk, Belarus

apartments
4
houses
5
9 properties total found
1 room apartment in Rudziensk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rudziensk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/1
One-bedroom apartment in a house in Rudensk! ❤️ One-bedroom apartment, ready for living, in …
$9,500
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
Cottage in Rudziensk, Belarus
Cottage
Rudziensk, Belarus
Area 281 m²
Multifunctional, spacious cottage with loggia, garage, housebuilding.The area of the house o…
$99,800
2 room apartment in Rudziensk, Belarus
2 room apartment
Rudziensk, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 42 m²
Floor 1/1
The apartment is located in the center of GP. Rudensk is a 5-minute walk from the railway st…
$21,500
House in Rudziensk, Belarus
House
Rudziensk, Belarus
Area 49 m²
I will sell a house with a good plot, garden and garden in a developed city. Rudensk-satelli…
$20,900
3 room apartment in Rudziensk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudziensk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
Metal front door, PVC windows, there is a boiler, a bathroom combined. There is a garage, sh…
$25,900
House in Rudziensk, Belarus
House
Rudziensk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 63 m²
Number of floors 1
A great option for a house for repair for arranging and redevelopment to your taste. House a…
$12,000
3 room apartment in Rudziensk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudziensk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked house in Rudensk! ❤️Three-bedroom apartment in a residential building…
$28,500
$28,500
House in Rudziensk, Belarus
House
Rudziensk, Belarus
Area 86 m²
Good house in the satellite city Rudensk. street Adamovich, 1631 kilometers from Moscow.The …
$110,000
House in Rudziensk, Belarus
House
Rudziensk, Belarus
Area 110 m²
Spacious cottage with loggia, garage, housebuilding.The total area of the house is 110.3 m2,…
$86,900
