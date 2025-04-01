Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Blonski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
7
7 properties total found
House in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 89 m²
$10,500
Leave a request
2 room house in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
Dacha in the gardening association "VelenskyVeteran" Pukhovichsky district - 3 km from Maryi…
$7,000
Leave a request
House in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 54 m²
Excellent dacha 100% ready for sale in Maryina Gorka (S/T "Zvezdochka 89"); Pukhovichi direc…
$10,000
Leave a request
House in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 60 m²
An excellent modern, stylish summer house in level 2, made of modern environmentally friendl…
$15,900
Leave a request
House in Blon, Belarus
House
Blon, Belarus
Area 156 m²
DescriptionFor sale a modern house for year-round living 2023 reconstruction on a flat, regu…
$81,500
Leave a request
House in Blon, Belarus
House
Blon, Belarus
Area 364 m²
$197,000
Leave a request
House in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 77 m²
$15,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Blonski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes