Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
4
5 properties total found
House in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 73 m²
For sale in CT "Hope of Veterans"Looking for a cozy place to relax? This house is the perfec…
$18,500
Leave a request
House in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 22 m²
For sale! Puhović direction! 50 km from MKAD!A well-groomed flat edge section of 8.11 acres!…
$5,900
Leave a request
2 room house in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Number of floors 1
A great option for realizing your dreams is to arrange your home at your discretion. Gas dow…
$14,000
Leave a request
House in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 49 m²
Residential building in the Kobrin district. 1975.p. 1st floor. Total.SNB - 72.9 square mete…
$11,000
Leave a request
House in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 31 m²
For sale! Puhović direction! 50 km from MKAD!Cozy garden house for a small family to relax f…
$12,500
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Navasiolkauski sielski Saviet, Belarus

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes