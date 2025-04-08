Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus

Druzhny
8
19 properties total found
3 room apartment in Druzhny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 5-storey building, at the address: p. Druzhny…
$60,000
2 room apartment in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale 2-room carpenter in the panel house 1984, Good transport links with Minsk (every 15…
$32,000
3 room apartment in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/3
Cozy apartment for sale in a picturesque area!We offer to your attention a bright and spacio…
$61,100
1 room apartment in Druzhny, Belarus
1 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 38 m²
Floor 4/10
On sale is a cozy one-room apartment in the picturesque village of Druzhny, built in 2017. T…
$46,000
1 bedroom house in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 bedroom house
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Area 30 m²
Number of floors 1
A plot of 12.83 hectares with the house is for sale. From Minsk 35 km. At 300 meters the riv…
$8,900
House in Druzhny, Belarus
House
Druzhny, Belarus
Area 354 m²
For sale a two-storey house in a modern urban-type village Druzhny near Minsk. The house is …
$99,900
Townhouse in Druzhny, Belarus
Townhouse
Druzhny, Belarus
Area 134 m²
Spacious 4-room townhouse (apartment) with an area of 133.6 m2 in Druzhny p., Flower Lane, P…
$75,000
House in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 30 m²
A plot of 12.83 hectares with the house is for sale. From Minsk 35 km. At 300 meters the riv…
$8,900
House in Druzhny, Belarus
House
Druzhny, Belarus
Area 23 m²
Excellent place for a secluded holiday in the village "Hope-2010", Pukhovichi district, It's…
$9,500
House in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 213 m²
For sale a two-level house in Svisloch.Canned.The layout allows you to use a house for two f…
$65,000
3 room house in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room house
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 89 m²
Number of floors 1
For connoisseurs of modern architecture, we have a cool sentence! Stylish
$99,900
4 room apartment in Druzhny, Belarus
4 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 5-storey building, at the address: p. Druzhny…
$60,000
House in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 240 m²
Stylish cottage 31 km from Moscow! ❤️ Two-level cottage with a terrace, landscape design, in…
$179,000
House in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 134 m²
Are you looking for the perfect house just 35 km from Minsk?New, spacious block house in G.P…
$105,000
4 room apartment in Druzhny, Belarus
4 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 134 m²
Floor 1/2
Spacious 4-room townhouse (apartment) with an area of 133.6 m2 in Druzhny p., Flower Lane, P…
$75,000
Cottage in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Cottage
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 169 m²
It is a very comfortable house from which you do not want to leave. Svisloch, Youth House 8 …
$145,000
House in Svislach, Belarus
House
Svislach, Belarus
Area 130 m²
A good brick house for sale in A.G. Svisloch, Osipovichi district The house is built in seve…
$97,000
Apartment in Druzhny, Belarus
Apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale townhouse, ideal for a comfortable stay of two families. The common vestibule and e…
$99,900
House in Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Svislacki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 300 m²
House for a large family - Spacious hall- 3 large bedrooms and 1 study- 2 levels and ground …
$115,000
