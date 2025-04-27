Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

Shatsky rural council
20
Maryina Horka
18
Svislacki selski Savet
5
Rudzensk
4
52 properties total found
1 room apartment in Sack, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sack, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 11/12
Price on request
2 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
2 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 49 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale two-bedroom apartment on the street Oktyabrskaya, 63 in Maryina Gorka!Apartment wit…
$52,500
1 room apartment in Sack, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sack, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 9/12
Price on request
1 room apartment in Rudzensk, Belarus
1 room apartment
Rudzensk, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 1/1
One-bedroom apartment in a house in Rudensk! ❤️ One-bedroom apartment, ready for living, in …
$9,500
Apartment in Druzhny, Belarus
Apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
Area 128 m²
For sale townhouse, ideal for a comfortable stay of two families. The common vestibule and e…
$99,900
4 room apartment in Sack, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sack, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 9/12
Price on request
3 room apartment in Sack, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sack, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 2/12
Price on request
3 room apartment in Sack, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sack, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 125 m²
Floor 2/12
Price on request
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 64 m²
Floor 3/5
For sale an excellent three-bedroom apartment in the Finnish house in Maryina Gorka.Address:…
$56,950
2 room apartment in Sack, Belarus
2 room apartment
Sack, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 78 m²
Floor 2/12
Price on request
3 room apartment in Sack, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sack, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 9/12
Price on request
3 room apartment in Rudzensk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzensk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 57 m²
Floor 1/2
Metal front door, PVC windows, there is a boiler, a bathroom combined. There is a garage, sh…
$25,900
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
3-room apartment with land plot ❤️ Three-room apartment with its own plot, located in a quie…
$34,900
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious, bright 3-room apartment for sale, with an excellent layout in a prestigious monoli…
$51,800
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/4
Bright apartment ready for living ❤️Spacious apartment with high ceilings and the ability to…
$32,900
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 55 m²
Floor 3/5
Spacious and bright 3-room apartment in Maryina Gorka is an ideal option for a comfortable s…
$39,900
1 room apartment in Sack, Belarus
1 room apartment
Sack, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
Floor 9/12
Price on request
3 room apartment in Sack, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sack, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 9/12
Price on request
3 room apartment in Rudzensk, Belarus
3 room apartment
Rudzensk, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 73 m²
Floor 1/1
Apartment in a blocked house in Rudensk! ❤️Three-bedroom apartment in a residential building…
$29,900
1 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
1 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/5
❤️Sale of a modern apartment in a new building in Maryina Gorka ‼️Sale of a spacious apartme…
$47,000
3 room apartment in Sack, Belarus
3 room apartment
Sack, Belarus
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Floor 9/12
Price on request
1 room apartment in Matarova, Belarus
1 room apartment
Matarova, Belarus
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 1/1
An apartment is for sale in a brick blocked residential building, a high-quality rough repai…
$21,000
2 room apartment in Swislatsch, Belarus
2 room apartment
Swislatsch, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 51 m²
Floor 1/9
For sale 2-room carpenter in the panel house 1984, Good transport links with Minsk (every 15…
$32,000
4 room apartment in Druzhny, Belarus
4 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
Rooms 4
Area 92 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 5-storey building, at the address: p. Druzhny…
$60,000
4 room apartment in Sack, Belarus
4 room apartment
Sack, Belarus
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 126 m²
Floor 11/12
Price on request
2 room apartment in Svetly Bor, Belarus
2 room apartment
Svetly Bor, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/2
Separate entrance to the second floor. Your own trip. Location: 60 km from the Moscow Ring R…
$12,500
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 67 m²
Floor 1/2
I will sell a spacious 3-room apartment on the 1st high floor of a brick house in Maryina Go…
$38,900
3 room apartment in Swislatsch, Belarus
3 room apartment
Swislatsch, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 2/3
Cozy apartment for sale in a picturesque area!We offer to your attention a bright and spacio…
$61,100
3 room apartment in Druzhny, Belarus
3 room apartment
Druzhny, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 92 m²
Floor 5/5
The apartment is located on the 5th floor of a 5-storey building, at the address: p. Druzhny…
$60,000
3 room apartment in Maryina Horka, Belarus
3 room apartment
Maryina Horka, Belarus
Rooms 3
Area 78 m²
Floor 1
The apartment is in a brick apartment building in satisfactory condition. Large spacious kit…
$27,500
Properties features in Pukhavichy District, Belarus

