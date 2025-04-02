Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Bluzski sielski Saviet
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus

houses
5
5 properties total found
House in Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 52 m²
Sold   House in the garden partnership " Lake ". about geolocation: is located in 75   …
$8,700
House in Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 45 m²
Dreaming of a cozy house in nature, then this offer is for you! Beautiful house near the for…
$11,500
House in Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 53 m²
For sale 2-storey cottage in a quiet place. The house is frame-shielded, lined with brick. T…
$11,900
2 room house in Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room house
Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Number of floors 2
For sale is a summer house with a plot of 6 acres (private property) in the Pukhovichi distr…
$5,500
House in Talka, Belarus
House
Talka, Belarus
Area 76 m²
I will For Sale to giving and of Talca and Pukhovichsky district and of Pukhovichskoye e.g. …
$9,900
Properties features in Bluzski sielski Saviet, Belarus

