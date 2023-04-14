Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Minsk Region
  4. Maladzyechna District
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

Krasnienski sielski Saviet
30
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet
28
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet
22
Maladzyechna
12
Miasocki sielski Saviet
12
Radashkovichy
8
Ciurliouski sielski Saviet
7
Haradocki sielski Saviet
7
Show more
House To archive
Clear all
146 properties total found
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 24,430
Housein Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 54,199
For sale a bright and cozy 3-room house ( excluding the area of the second floor ), for year…
Housein Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
86 m²
€ 15,834
Plot for sale in Molodechno  Address: Molodechno, 1st Worker per. 武 不 Sale of the sit…
Housein Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 7,148
House for sale 7 kilometers from Molodechno!  Address: d. Gruzdovo, st. Central ⁇ 知 …
Housein Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 6,334
Spacious house for relaxation and accommodation! Address: d. Kings ⁇ 知 About your future …
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
€ 4,796
The cottage is for sale in the Molodechno direction, 35 km from MKAD in a beautiful forest. …
Housein Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
119 m²
€ 28,502
Housein Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
77 m²
€ 42,074
Sale of a four-room house with a bathhouse! Address: Molodechno, st. Mitskevich.  武ap …
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 9,953
Cozy cottage in the village of Lazur Address: ST Lazurny → The plot is located in the garden…
Housein Jachimouscyna, Belarus
House
Jachimouscyna, Belarus
75 m²
€ 10,405
Strong well-groomed log house! Address: ah. Yakhimovshchina, st. Khmelevaya ⁇ 知 About you…
Housein Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 8,958
House with a large area near the ag. Berezinskoe! Address: Kizilovo ⁇ 知In which house you…
Housein Dubrava, Belarus
House
Dubrava, Belarus
43 m²
€ 5,338
Logged cozy house in Molodechno district. Address: d. Dubrovo, st. Kostelnaya. 武 House is b…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
148 m²
€ 12,215
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 16,196
Ready cozy two-level cottage with a bathhouse! Address: ST Green Hills  ➜ Excellent cot…
Housein Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
83 m²
€ 36,102
Ready house with all amenities and a garage! Address: Molodechno, st. Bogushevich. 武storey …
Housein Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
118 m²
€ 32,112
武 Dobrotny house with a plot in Molodechno district.  Address: ST "Voskhod-92" The ho…
Housein Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 4,434
House for sale with a plot in a gardening partnership Address: ST Builder ⁇ 知In which hou…
Cottagein cysc, Belarus
Cottage
cysc, Belarus
220 m²
€ 190,012
A unique, solid spacious cottage, two full-fledged living floors. 2017 built 100% readiness …
Housein Maladzyechna, Belarus
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
91 m²
€ 36,102
Housein Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 6,786
Sale of a house with a large plot!  Address: d. Drani Khozhovsky s / s ➜ ノ Go to purch…
Housein Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 4,796
The cottage is for sale in ST Naladchik, near the railway station "Boyary", 35 km from MKAD …
Housein Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 11,672
Log house near Molodechno! Address: Turli Sakovsky ⁇ 知 About your future site: - The plot…
Housein Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 12,577
For sale in ST Crane-2008 Address: ST Zhuravlik-2008 ⁇ 知 About your future site: - Spacio…
Housein Dubrava, Belarus
House
Dubrava, Belarus
41 m²
€ 22,530
Greenhouse in a picturesque place.  Address: d. Dubrovo, st. Dybovsky.  ➜ Warm, lo…
Housein Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 11,310
House for sale in a picturesque place! Address: d. Girdy. ➜ Beautiful house with an apple or…
Housein Nasilava, Belarus
House
Nasilava, Belarus
88 m²
€ 69,671
An ideal home for the family!  Address: d. Nosilovo, st. Budavnikov ➜ 回 house in d. Wo…
Housein Nasilava, Belarus
House
Nasilava, Belarus
101 m²
€ 46,146
Ready house near Molodechno Address: d. Nosilovo, st. Green   武 Excellent one-story ho…
Housein Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
House
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
99 m²
€ 31,578
House with a large plot in the village. Retro-recovery. Address: Vytropovshchina, Bezawa St.…
Housein Zaskavicy, Belarus
House
Zaskavicy, Belarus
84 m²
€ 28,864
One-story block house in ag. Zaskovichi Address: ah. Drop in, per. Collective farm 武Union-l…
Housein Ciurli, Belarus
House
Ciurli, Belarus
70 m²
€ 35,197
Ready house near Molodechno Address: d. Turley, st. Molodechnenskaya   武 Excellent one…

Properties features in Maladzyechna District, Belarus

with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir