New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
Realting.com
Belarus
Minsk Region
Maladzyechna District
Houses
Houses for sale in Maladzyechna District, Belarus
Krasnienski sielski Saviet
30
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet
28
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet
22
Maladzyechna
12
Miasocki sielski Saviet
12
Radashkovichy
8
Ciurliouski sielski Saviet
7
Haradocki sielski Saviet
7
Chazouski sielski Saviet
6
Haradzilauski sielski Saviet
3
Liebiedzieuski sielski Saviet
3
Markauski sielski Saviet
3
Palacanski sielski Saviet
3
cyscinski sielski Saviet
2
House
146 properties total found
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
103 m²
€ 24,430
House
Radaskovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
91 m²
€ 54,199
For sale a bright and cozy 3-room house ( excluding the area of the second floor ), for year…
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
86 m²
€ 15,834
Plot for sale in Molodechno Address: Molodechno, 1st Worker per. 武 不 Sale of the sit…
House
Palacanski sielski Saviet, Belarus
33 m²
€ 7,148
House for sale 7 kilometers from Molodechno! Address: d. Gruzdovo, st. Central ⁇ 知 …
House
Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
93 m²
€ 6,334
Spacious house for relaxation and accommodation! Address: d. Kings ⁇ 知 About your future …
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
25 m²
€ 4,796
The cottage is for sale in the Molodechno direction, 35 km from MKAD in a beautiful forest. …
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
119 m²
€ 28,502
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
77 m²
€ 42,074
Sale of a four-room house with a bathhouse! Address: Molodechno, st. Mitskevich. 武ap …
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
82 m²
€ 9,953
Cozy cottage in the village of Lazur Address: ST Lazurny → The plot is located in the garden…
House
Jachimouscyna, Belarus
75 m²
€ 10,405
Strong well-groomed log house! Address: ah. Yakhimovshchina, st. Khmelevaya ⁇ 知 About you…
House
Haradzilauski sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 8,958
House with a large area near the ag. Berezinskoe! Address: Kizilovo ⁇ 知In which house you…
House
Dubrava, Belarus
43 m²
€ 5,338
Logged cozy house in Molodechno district. Address: d. Dubrovo, st. Kostelnaya. 武 House is b…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
148 m²
€ 12,215
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
56 m²
€ 16,196
Ready cozy two-level cottage with a bathhouse! Address: ST Green Hills ➜ Excellent cot…
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
83 m²
€ 36,102
Ready house with all amenities and a garage! Address: Molodechno, st. Bogushevich. 武storey …
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
118 m²
€ 32,112
武 Dobrotny house with a plot in Molodechno district. Address: ST "Voskhod-92" The ho…
House
Miasocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
28 m²
€ 4,434
House for sale with a plot in a gardening partnership Address: ST Builder ⁇ 知In which hou…
Cottage
cysc, Belarus
220 m²
€ 190,012
A unique, solid spacious cottage, two full-fledged living floors. 2017 built 100% readiness …
House
Maladzyechna, Belarus
91 m²
€ 36,102
House
Chazouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
58 m²
€ 6,786
Sale of a house with a large plot! Address: d. Drani Khozhovsky s / s ➜ ノ Go to purch…
House
Aliachnovicki sielski Saviet, Belarus
49 m²
€ 4,796
The cottage is for sale in ST Naladchik, near the railway station "Boyary", 35 km from MKAD …
House
Ciurliouski sielski Saviet, Belarus
47 m²
€ 11,672
Log house near Molodechno! Address: Turli Sakovsky ⁇ 知 About your future site: - The plot…
House
Haradocki sielski Saviet, Belarus
54 m²
€ 12,577
For sale in ST Crane-2008 Address: ST Zhuravlik-2008 ⁇ 知 About your future site: - Spacio…
House
Dubrava, Belarus
41 m²
€ 22,530
Greenhouse in a picturesque place. Address: d. Dubrovo, st. Dybovsky. ➜ Warm, lo…
House
Krasnienski sielski Saviet, Belarus
66 m²
€ 11,310
House for sale in a picturesque place! Address: d. Girdy. ➜ Beautiful house with an apple or…
House
Nasilava, Belarus
88 m²
€ 69,671
An ideal home for the family! Address: d. Nosilovo, st. Budavnikov ➜ 回 house in d. Wo…
House
Nasilava, Belarus
101 m²
€ 46,146
Ready house near Molodechno Address: d. Nosilovo, st. Green 武 Excellent one-story ho…
House
Vytrapauscyna, Belarus
99 m²
€ 31,578
House with a large plot in the village. Retro-recovery. Address: Vytropovshchina, Bezawa St.…
House
Zaskavicy, Belarus
84 m²
€ 28,864
One-story block house in ag. Zaskovichi Address: ah. Drop in, per. Collective farm 武Union-l…
House
Ciurli, Belarus
70 m²
€ 35,197
Ready house near Molodechno Address: d. Turley, st. Molodechnenskaya 武 Excellent one…
