Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Radashkovichy
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Radashkovichy, Belarus

House Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 64 m²
It's time to buy a house. ❤️ Cozy house with a spacious plot in Radoshkovichi! Address: Mr. …
$32,900
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Центр международной недвижимости Моя 7Я
Languages
English, Русский
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 79 m²
Cozy house for sale in the heart of the state enterprise Radoshkovichi 25 km from Minsk! The…
$39,900
Leave a request
House in Radashkovichy, Belarus
House
Radashkovichy, Belarus
Area 176 m²
A comfortable, reliable house for sale in the city. Radoshkovichi with furniture and equipme…
$105,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes