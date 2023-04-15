Belarus
UAE
Turkey
Greece
Spain
Portugal
Cyprus
Poland
All countries
New buildings
The "Promenade" residential complex. A place you want to live in!
MINSK WORLD My sity. My world
New buildings
Flats in new buildings in Belarus
New houses in Belarus
All new buildings in Belarus
39
Under construction
New projects
Finished projects
Developers in Belarus
Residential
Apartment in Belarus
Penthouse
House in Belarus
Cottage
Townhouse
Land in Belarus
Luxury Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Commercial
All commercial properties in Belarus
Restaurant
Shop
Office
Manufacture
Warehouse
Luxury Properties
Investment Properties in Belarus
Find an Agent in Belarus
Real estate agencies in Belarus
Agents in Belarus
Rent
Short-term rental
Long-term rental
Immigration
Immigration programs in Belarus
Permanent residence
Residence permit
Second citizenship
Find a consultant
Immigration consultants
News
Real estate news
Company news
Promotions
Flights and hotels
FAQ
Real Estate Glossary
EN
EUR
Change
Hide
Choose language:
English
Русский
Deutsch
Español
Polski
Currency:
USD
EUR
GBP
RUB
BYN
PLN
CZK
Log in
Sign up
Add property
As private owner
As a company
Filters
Price:
EUR
RUB
USD
BYN
CZK
GBP
PLN
THB
TRY
Property type:
Apartment
Studio apartment
Penthouse
House
Cottage
Villa
Townhouse
Room
Category:
New building
Secondary market
Under construction
Tags:
Total area:
Land area:
Rooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bedrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Bathrooms:
1
2
3
4
5+
Select the year of completion:
Seller:
All
Agencies
Private seller
Show property on map
Show properties list
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Kobryn District
Residential properties for sale in Kobryn District, Belarus
Kobryn
67
Buchovicki sielski Saviet
15
Chidrynski sielski Saviet
8
Batcynski sielski Saviet
4
Dzivinski sielski Saviet
3
Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet
3
Tevielski sielski Saviet
2
Zalieski sielski Saviet
2
Astromicki sielski Saviet
1
Show more
Show less
Clear all
105 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
Apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
74 m²
€ 15,291
For sale allocated three-room apartment in a blocked residential building ( part of the hous…
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
66 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 33,478
Cozy and bright three-room apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Dzerzhinsky. T…
3 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
65 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 28,954
Spacious and bright three-room apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Kalinina. …
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
96 m²
€ 29,859
Residential building for sale in a suburb of. Cobrina in d. Big Lepes. The hous…
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
62 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 25,335
For sale a bright and comfortable two-room apartment in. Cobrin on the street Marshal Zhukov…
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
34 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 17,192
For sale a small cozy one-bedroom apartment in the center of. Cobrin on the street Marshal Z…
3 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
59 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 17,644
Cozy two-room apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street. Nastasicha. The apartment …
2 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 18,096
Cozy one bedroom apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Kalinina. Located on the comfor…
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
52 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 24,430
Cozy and bright one-bedroom apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Dzerzhinsky. Located…
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 30,673
Cozy and bright three-room apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Dzerzhinsky. The apar…
House
Kobryn, Belarus
390 m²
€ 152,914
Lot 6429. For sale an individual two-story house with a basement, completely ready for livin…
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 16,106
1 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Dzerzhinsky, 1971, 2/5 bricks, 34.0 / 34.0 / 19.0 / 7.0,…
House
Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 14,025
Lot 7024. On sale is a residential cozy house in an agricultural town near the city of Kobri…
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
32 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 22,530
1 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Sovetskaya, 1979, 1/5 panel, 34.8 / 32.3 / 12.2 / 9.8, s…
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
87 m²
€ 29,859
Residential building for sale in a suburb of Cobrin. The house is one-story, built in 1987. …
2 room apartment
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
50 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 25,335
Cozy and bright two-room for sale on Dzerzhinsky St., located on the comfortable 3rd floor o…
House
Zalesse, Belarus
56 m²
€ 4,976
Garden house in Brest district. 2004 p. 1st floor, attic. Total - 56.4 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls:…
House
Dzivin, Belarus
55 m²
€ 4,343
Lot 6941. On sale a large plot on the farm of the village with a house in the Kobrinsky dist…
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
37 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 21,535
1 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Friendship, 1987, 4/5 panel, 37.0 / 37.0 / 17.0 / 7.3, s…
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
61 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 25,335
House
Kobryn, Belarus
82 m²
€ 17,192
For sale single-family residential building on Krasnogvardeiskaya St. The house is one-story…
House
Tevielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 3,438
A solid and cozy wooden house in Zalesye is offered for sale. House built in 1947, one-story…
2 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 18,730
Cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale on Kalinina St., located on the comfortable third floor …
House
Kobryn, Belarus
44 m²
€ 14,477
Apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
60 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 14,929
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
35 m²
3/5 Floor
€ 17,644
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
34 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 17,192
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
117 m²
€ 62,432
House
Kobryn, Belarus
256 m²
€ 108,578
House
Bystryca, Belarus
78 m²
€ 29,859
Show next 30 properties
1
2
3
4
Properties features in Kobryn District, Belarus
with mountain view
with sea view
with swimming pool
cheap
luxury
Look for
Immigration programs
on Realting.com
Go
Search using the map