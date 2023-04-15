Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kobryn District

Residential properties for sale in Kobryn District, Belarus

Kobryn
67
Buchovicki sielski Saviet
15
Chidrynski sielski Saviet
8
Batcynski sielski Saviet
4
Dzivinski sielski Saviet
3
Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet
3
Tevielski sielski Saviet
2
Zalieski sielski Saviet
2
105 properties total found
Apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
Apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
74 m²
€ 15,291
For sale allocated three-room apartment in a blocked residential building ( part of the hous…
3 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 66 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 33,478
Cozy and bright three-room apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Dzerzhinsky.   T…
3 room apartmentin Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 65 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 28,954
Spacious and bright three-room apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Kalinina.   …
Housein Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
96 m²
€ 29,859
Residential building for sale in a suburb of. Cobrina in d. Big Lepes.    The hous…
3 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 62 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 25,335
For sale a bright and comfortable two-room apartment in. Cobrin on the street Marshal Zhukov…
2 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 17,192
For sale a small cozy one-bedroom apartment in the center of. Cobrin on the street Marshal Z…
3 room apartmentin Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 59 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 17,644
Cozy two-room apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street. Nastasicha.   The apartment …
2 room apartmentin Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 18,096
Cozy one bedroom apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Kalinina. Located on the comfor…
2 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 52 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 24,430
Cozy and bright one-bedroom apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Dzerzhinsky. Located…
3 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 30,673
Cozy and bright three-room apartment for sale in. Cobrin on the street Dzerzhinsky. The apar…
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
390 m²
€ 152,914
Lot 6429. For sale an individual two-story house with a basement, completely ready for livin…
1 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 16,106
1 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Dzerzhinsky, 1971, 2/5 bricks, 34.0 / 34.0 / 19.0 / 7.0,…
Housein Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Kisieliaviecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
70 m²
€ 14,025
Lot 7024. On sale is a residential cozy house in an agricultural town near the city of Kobri…
1 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 32 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 22,530
1 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Sovetskaya, 1979, 1/5 panel, 34.8 / 32.3 / 12.2 / 9.8, s…
Housein Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
87 m²
€ 29,859
Residential building for sale in a suburb of Cobrin. The house is one-story, built in 1987. …
2 room apartmentin Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Chidrynski sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 50 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 25,335
Cozy and bright two-room for sale on Dzerzhinsky St., located on the comfortable 3rd floor o…
Housein Zalesse, Belarus
House
Zalesse, Belarus
56 m²
€ 4,976
Garden house in Brest district. 2004 p. 1st floor, attic. Total - 56.4 sq.m. 2 rooms. Walls:…
Housein Dzivin, Belarus
House
Dzivin, Belarus
55 m²
€ 4,343
Lot 6941. On sale a large plot on the farm of the village with a house in the Kobrinsky dist…
1 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 37 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 21,535
1 bedroom apartment, g. Cobrin, st. Friendship, 1987, 4/5 panel, 37.0 / 37.0 / 17.0 / 7.3, s…
3 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 61 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 25,335
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
82 m²
€ 17,192
For sale single-family residential building on Krasnogvardeiskaya St. The house is one-story…
Housein Tevielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Tevielski sielski Saviet, Belarus
44 m²
€ 3,438
A solid and cozy wooden house in Zalesye is offered for sale. House built in 1947, one-story…
2 room apartmentin Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 18,730
Cozy one-bedroom apartment for sale on Kalinina St., located on the comfortable third floor …
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
44 m²
€ 14,477
Apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
Apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
60 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 14,929
1 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 35 m² 3/5 Floor
€ 17,644
2 room apartmentin Kobryn, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kobryn, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 34 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 17,192
Housein Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
House
Vialikija Lepiasy, Belarus
117 m²
€ 62,432
Housein Kobryn, Belarus
House
Kobryn, Belarus
256 m²
€ 108,578
Housein Bystryca, Belarus
House
Bystryca, Belarus
78 m²
€ 29,859

