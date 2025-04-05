Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Haradziecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

2 properties total found
House in Haradziecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
House
Haradziecki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Area 252 m²
An apartment building in Kobrinsky district. 2015 1st floor, attic. General.SNB - 252.5 sq.m…
$129,000
2 room apartment in Gorodec, Belarus
2 room apartment
Gorodec, Belarus
Rooms 2
Area 54 m²
Floor 2/5
2-room apartment, ag. Gorodets, Proletarskaya str., 1987, 2 / 5 panel, 55.9 / 53.8 / 29.3 / …
$11,000
Properties features in Haradziecki sielski Saviet, Belarus

