  1. Realting.com
  2. Belarus
  3. Brest Region
  4. Kamenets District
  5. Apartments for sale

Apartments for sale in Kamenets District, Belarus

Kamianiucki sielski Saviet
5
Vysokaye
5
Kamyanyets
4
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet
3
Rasnianski sielski Saviet
3
Recycki sielski Saviet
2
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet
2
Bielaviezski sielski Saviet
1
25 properties total found
2 room apartmentin Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 14,410
We offer to buy a 2-room apartment in the very center of d. Oberovshchina on the street Perv…
1 room apartmentin Vidamlia, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vidamlia, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 33 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 13,509
1 bedroom apartment, yeah. Vidomlya, st. School, 1975, 2/2 panel, 34.6 / 33.3 / 17.2 / 6.6, …
1 room apartmentin Kamieniuki, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 30 m² 1/3 Floor
€ 14,320
3 room apartmentin Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 60 m² 2/5 Floor
€ 23,326
LOT 6987. Urgent sale! Three-room apartment for sale on the second floor of a 5-story brick …
1 room apartmentin Vysokaye, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 15,040
1 bedroom apartment, g. High, st. Builders, 1980 pp., 5/5 brick, 33.8 / 33.8 / 18.5 / 7.0, s…
2 room apartmentin Vysokaye, Belarus
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 15,310
Apartmentin Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
Apartment
Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 13,960
Apartmentin Vysokaye, Belarus
Apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
34 m²
€ 9,006
2 room apartmentin Kamieniuki, Belarus
2 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 18,012
1 room apartmentin Vysokaye, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 9,727
1 room apartmentin Vysokaye, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/1 Floor
€ 9,006
Lot 6681. For sale a dedicated apartment in a brick house in the center of. High. The apartm…
1 room apartmentin Kamyanyets, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 5/5 Floor
€ 14,860
1 bedroom apartment, g. Kamenets, st. Brest, 1980 bp, 5/5 bricks, 42.4 / 39.3 / 22.6 / 7.4, …
Apartmentin Kamieniuki, Belarus
Apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
71 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 6,304
Share ( 161/1000 ) in a three-room apartment, ag. Kamenyuki, st. Pushchanskaya, 1978, brick …
2 room apartmentin Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 47 m² 4/5 Floor
€ 16,211
We offer the purchase of a 2-room apartment in the very center of. Oberovshchina at Pervomai…
1 room apartmentin Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 room apartment
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 28 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 7,655
1 bedroom apartment, p. Priozersky, 1969.pags., 2 / 3 brick, 29.0 / 28.2 / 15.7 / 6.5, combi…
3 room apartmentin Bielaviezski, Belarus
3 room apartment
Bielaviezski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 113 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 30,621
Lot 5946. We bring to your attention a three-room apartment for comfortable living in the ag…
3 room apartmentin Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
3 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 83 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 6,304
Lot 5880. Three bedroom apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrov…
2 room apartmentin Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
2 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 51 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 6,304
Lot 5881. One bedroom apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrovic…
1 room apartmentin Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
1 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 34 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 6,304
Lot 5879. One-room apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrovichsk…
3 room apartmentin Abiarouscyna, Belarus
3 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 73 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 13,960
Lot 5851. For sale is an apartment located in a two-story brick house for four apartments. T…
3 room apartmentin Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 58 m² 4/4 Floor
€ 18,913
3 bedroom apartment, g. Kamenets, st. Brest, 1983, 4/4 panel, 61.2 / 57.9 / 35.2 / 7.8, sepa…
1 room apartmentin Kamyanyets, Belarus
1 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
1 Number of rooms 39 m² 1/5 Floor
€ 19,453
Sale of a one-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, Kamenetz 1825551-room apartment, Kamene…
2 room apartmentin Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 room apartment
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms 44 m² 2/2 Floor
€ 9,006
Sale of 2-room apartment, Palace village, Kamenetsky district, Brest e.g., 336 km from MKAD2…
3 room apartmentin Kamieniuki, Belarus
3 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 64 m² 2/3 Floor
€ 31,972
Three-bedroom apartment in Belovezhskaya Pushch2/3 & nbsp; storey panel house, area 63.7 / 4…
3 room apartmentin Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 room apartment
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms 55 m² 1/2 Floor
€ 10,357
Sale of a 3-room apartment, the village of Palace, Kamenetsky district 1/2 & nbsp; storey br…

