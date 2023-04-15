Belarus
Realting.com
Belarus
Brest Region
Kamenets District
Apartments for sale
Apartments for sale in Kamenets District, Belarus
Kamianiucki sielski Saviet
5
Vysokaye
5
Kamyanyets
4
Dzmitrovicki sielski Saviet
3
Rasnianski sielski Saviet
3
Recycki sielski Saviet
2
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet
2
Bielaviezski sielski Saviet
1
Apartment
Clear all
25 properties total found
New
Prices in ascending order
Price descending
Popular first
2 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 14,410
We offer to buy a 2-room apartment in the very center of d. Oberovshchina on the street Perv…
1 room apartment
Vidamlia, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
33 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 13,509
1 bedroom apartment, yeah. Vidomlya, st. School, 1975, 2/2 panel, 34.6 / 33.3 / 17.2 / 6.6, …
1 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
30 m²
1/3 Floor
€ 14,320
3 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
60 m²
2/5 Floor
€ 23,326
LOT 6987. Urgent sale! Three-room apartment for sale on the second floor of a 5-story brick …
1 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 15,040
1 bedroom apartment, g. High, st. Builders, 1980 pp., 5/5 brick, 33.8 / 33.8 / 18.5 / 7.0, s…
2 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
39 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 15,310
Apartment
Kamianiucki sielski Saviet, Belarus
31 m²
€ 13,960
Apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
34 m²
€ 9,006
2 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 18,012
1 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 9,727
1 room apartment
Vysokaye, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
1/1 Floor
€ 9,006
Lot 6681. For sale a dedicated apartment in a brick house in the center of. High. The apartm…
1 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
5/5 Floor
€ 14,860
1 bedroom apartment, g. Kamenets, st. Brest, 1980 bp, 5/5 bricks, 42.4 / 39.3 / 22.6 / 7.4, …
Apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
71 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 6,304
Share ( 161/1000 ) in a three-room apartment, ag. Kamenyuki, st. Pushchanskaya, 1978, brick …
2 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
47 m²
4/5 Floor
€ 16,211
We offer the purchase of a 2-room apartment in the very center of. Oberovshchina at Pervomai…
1 room apartment
Vidamlianski sielski Saviet, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
28 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 7,655
1 bedroom apartment, p. Priozersky, 1969.pags., 2 / 3 brick, 29.0 / 28.2 / 15.7 / 6.5, combi…
3 room apartment
Bielaviezski, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
113 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 30,621
Lot 5946. We bring to your attention a three-room apartment for comfortable living in the ag…
3 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
83 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 6,304
Lot 5880. Three bedroom apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrov…
2 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
51 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 6,304
Lot 5881. One bedroom apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrovic…
1 room apartment
Dzmitrovicy, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
34 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 6,304
Lot 5879. One-room apartment in a blocked two-story residential building in the Dmitrovichsk…
3 room apartment
Abiarouscyna, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
73 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 13,960
Lot 5851. For sale is an apartment located in a two-story brick house for four apartments. T…
3 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
58 m²
4/4 Floor
€ 18,913
3 bedroom apartment, g. Kamenets, st. Brest, 1983, 4/4 panel, 61.2 / 57.9 / 35.2 / 7.8, sepa…
1 room apartment
Kamyanyets, Belarus
1 Number of rooms
39 m²
1/5 Floor
€ 19,453
Sale of a one-room apartment in Kamenetsky district, Kamenetz 1825551-room apartment, Kamene…
2 room apartment
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
2 Number of rooms
44 m²
2/2 Floor
€ 9,006
Sale of 2-room apartment, Palace village, Kamenetsky district, Brest e.g., 336 km from MKAD2…
3 room apartment
Kamieniuki, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
64 m²
2/3 Floor
€ 31,972
Three-bedroom apartment in Belovezhskaya Pushch2/3 & nbsp; storey panel house, area 63.7 / 4…
3 room apartment
Recycki sielski Saviet, Belarus
3 Number of rooms
55 m²
1/2 Floor
€ 10,357
Sale of a 3-room apartment, the village of Palace, Kamenetsky district 1/2 & nbsp; storey br…
