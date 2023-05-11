Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Penthouses

Penthouses for sale in Albania

Southern Albania
5
Penthouse To archive
Clear all
7 properties total found
Penthouse in Durres, Albania
Penthouse
Durres, Albania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 130 m²
Floor 8
€ 192,000
Penthouse with a pool in Durres. A two-story penthouse with a large veranda and pool is offe…
Penthouse 5 rooms in Sarande, Albania
Penthouse 5 rooms
Sarande, Albania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 285 m²
Floor 4/4
€ 430,000
Penthouse for sale with a sea view in Sarande with an area of 285m2. It is organized in a sp…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Vlora, Albania
Penthouse 3 rooms
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 216 m²
Floor 6/7
€ 300,000
Luxury penthouse for sale in Vlora. This wonderful apartment is located on the 6th floor of …
Penthouse 5 rooms in Vlora, Albania
Penthouse 5 rooms
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 6/6
€ 350,000
Penthouse for sale in Lungomare Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 4 rooms in Vlora, Albania
Penthouse 4 rooms
Vlora, Albania
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 323 m²
Floor 9
€ 262,800
Penthouse for sale. The penthouse is located on the 9th floor of a building in lungomare. Th…
Penthouse in Vlora, Albania
Penthouse
Vlora, Albania
Area 311 m²
Floor 8
€ 220,000
Penthouse It is located on the 8th floor of a Rrapi building. The apartment has a certificat…
Penthouse 3 rooms in Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania
Penthouse 3 rooms
Rruga Zigur Lelo, Albania
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Floor 12/12
€ 115,500
Penthouse for sale Super Suite.& nbsp ; Large, spacious, bright Dream of it…

Properties features in Albania

with sea view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir