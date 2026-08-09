Penthouses for sale in Sarande, Albania

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Penthouses in Saranda, Albania

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9 properties total found
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cuke, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cuke, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 251 m²
Floor 5/5
Location: The apartment is located on Butrint Street, one of the most favorite areas of tou…
$583,942
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saranda, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 392 m²
Floor 6/6
Sky Beachfront Penthouse in Saranda | 20 Floors Above Sea Level ABOVE ALL ELSE Stand o…
$867,759
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Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Saranda, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 83 m²
Floor 6/6
Urban Verde Residence 13 Apartament available,2-bedroom apartments and 1-bedroom apartments…
$184,242
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LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saranda, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saranda, Albania
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 6/6
Imagine stepping off the warm sand and into your private sanctuary in under a minute. Welcom…
$611,472
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Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saranda, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 145 m²
Floor 6/6
Urban Verde Residence 13 Apartament available,2-bedroom apartments and 1-bedroom apartments…
$320,687
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Saranda, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 137 m²
Floor 5/6
Urban Verde Residence 13 Apartament available,2-bedroom apartments and 1-bedroom apartments…
$287,811
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Cuke, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Cuke, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 250 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse in the city of Saranda in a new residence. Located on Butrinti Street in one of th…
$590,198
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Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Saranda, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Saranda, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 300 m²
Floor 5/5
Some people spend their whole life looking for a place this quiet that still sits one minute…
$456,378
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Agency
Saranda Elite's Realty Group
Languages
English
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Gjashte, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Gjashte, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
✅ Price: 260,000 Euro (negotiable) ✅ Location: Gjergj Araniti Street, Saranda ✅ Area: 175m2 …
$299,992
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