Penthouses for sale in Bashkia Kavaje, Albania

11 properties total found
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 8/8
Spectacular Apartment with Sea View in the Exclusive "Liburna" Residence, Golem Live the …
$217,223
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 213 m²
Floor 5/5
For sale is a magnificent penthouse 3 + 1, 50 meters from the sea in a beautiful recreationa…
$269,739
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 190 m²
Floor 6
For sale penthouse 2+1 with sea views and a huge terrace in the Golem area. The apartment is…
$209,060
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 6
Apartment with Penthouse and Sea View in Durrës! The apartment is located on the 6th f…
$89,759
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 106 m²
Floor 8/8
Luxury Penthouse with Sea View for Sale in "Liburna" Residence, Golem Apartment area — 10…
$206,053
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 7
The penthouse is organized as follows: upon entry, there is a large living area with a somew…
$167,830
Penthouse in Golem, Albania
Penthouse
Golem, Albania
Area 148 m²
Floor 5
PENTHOUSE 1+1 WITH VERANDA AND SEA VIEW FOR SALE, GOLEM!!! Penthouse 1+1 + veranda for sa…
$188,930
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 5
Apartment with Terrace for Sale! Total area: 46.3 m² Terrace: 58.4 m² Floor: 0 (gr…
$95,673
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Golem, Albania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/7
Studio Penthouse for Sale, Just 150m from the Sea with Direct Beach Access! Layout:…
$111,054
Penthouse in Golem, Albania
Penthouse
Golem, Albania
Penthouse for Sale in One of the Most Sought-After Areas of Golem, Just 200m from the Beach!…
$458,405
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Golem, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Golem, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 217 m²
Floor 5/5
Penthouse for sale in the Qerret area. It is located on the 5th floor of a 5-story building…
$455,430
