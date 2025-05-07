Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Albania
  3. Residential
  4. Penthouse
  5. Terrace

Terraced Penthouses for sale in Albania

Saranda
4
Vlora
7
Northern Albania
15
Bashkia Durres
14
Show more
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Durres, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Durres, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 280 m²
Floor 9/9
On sale Penthouse 3+2 with sea views and repair in the very center of the area of ​​the beac…
$335,482
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Albania

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go