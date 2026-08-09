Penthouses for sale in Vlora, Albania

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Penthouses in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

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16 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 400 m²
Floor 7/7
LUXURY PENTHOUSE FOR SALE WITH STUNNING VIEWS OF THE BAY OF VLORA!   An exclusive p…
$1,38M
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Agency
Century 21 Marina
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
Floor 4/4
New Penthouse With Sea View For Sale In Vlora Albania. Vlora with its undeniable beauty and …
$763,651
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 136 m²
Floor 12/12
Luxury Sea View Apartment For Sale In Lungomare Vlore Albania - New Penthouse Ideal For Inve…
$466,365
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
LDV InvestLDV Invest
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Floor 6/6
Sea View Penthouse For Sale In Vlora Albania. This wonderful sea view penthouse is an ideal …
$299,327
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Penthouse in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Area 400 m²
Floor 12
🏡🔑 FOR SALE PAPAFINGO AT FLAMURTARI STADIUM, VLORE 💰 Price: €250,000 🏗 400 m² constructi…
$291,393
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 264 m²
Floor 6/6
Sea View Luxury Apartment For Sale In Old Beach Area, Vlore Albanian Riviera.This modern sea…
$778,463
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orikum, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 270 m²
Floor 7/7
Sea View Penthouse For Sale In Vlore Albania. If you are looking for your perfect dream home…
$692,288
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 183 m²
Floor 4/4
LUXURY PENTHOUSE FOR SALE WITH AMAZING SEA VIEW, INCLUDING GARAGE! Luxury penthouse fo…
$490,151
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Agency
Century 21 Marina
Languages
English, Deutsch, Polski, Français
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 195 m²
Floor 12/12
Investment Property - Luxury Sea View Penthouse For Sale In Vlora Albania. Are you looking f…
$668,496
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 5/5
Luxury Sea View Penthouse For Sale In Vlora Albania - Investment Property. Perfectly located…
$450,361
VAT
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Agency
Albania Property Group
Languages
English, Italiano
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Orikum, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Orikum, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 153 m²
We present to you the newest project in the Orikum area, The Verdant Terraces. A modern resi…
$405,668
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 132 m²
Floor 9/9
🌆🏡 FOR SALE 2+1+2 PENTHOUSE NEAR "HALIM XHELO" SCHOOL, VLORA 💶 Price: 187,000 Euro/Total …
Price on request
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 191 m²
Floor 4
Luxury Penthouse with Panoramic Sea Views in Uji i Ftohte, Vlore: An Exclusive Investment in…
$541,305
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Agency
Century 21 Eon
Languages
English, Русский, Italiano, Українська
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Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 123 m²
Floor 10/10
🔑🏡 FOR SALE PENTHOUSE 2+1 IN TRANSBALKANIKE, VLORA 💶 Price: 135,000 Euro/Total 📐 Area: 1…
$153,016
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 172 m²
FOR SALE PAPAFINGO IN "ISMAIL QEMALI" BOULEVARD, VLORA ✅ Private Floor ✅ Elevator ✅ 2 P…
Price on request
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Agency
NEXT REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Polski, Čeština, Italiano, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Bashkia Vlore, Albania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 140 m²
Floor 4
PENTHOUSE FOR SALE IN UJË TË FTOHTË,VLORË!  Price: 395.000 Euro  Surface: 140 m2/Total …
$453,946
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Agency
DES Real Estate
Languages
English, Italiano

Properties features in Bashkia Vlore, Albania

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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