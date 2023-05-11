Residential properties for sale in Albania
How much does a house cost in Albania?
The cost of a house in Albania can vary greatly depending on its location and size. On average, a house in the city center of Tirana, the capital of Albania, can cost between 1,000 and 2,000 euros per square meter. However, prices in other cities and rural areas can be lower, with some houses costing as little as 500 euros per square meter. When determining a house's price, you should consider the property's general condition and the local real estate market.
How to buy property in Albania?
To buy property in Albania, you generally need to follow these steps:
- Hire a lawyer to assist with the transaction.
- Find a property that meets your needs.
- Get a pre-approval for a mortgage, if necessary.
- Make an offer on the property.
- Get a property survey.
- Finalize the contract and transfer the ownership.
- Pay the property and transfer the ownership.