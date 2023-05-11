Residential properties for sale in Albania

The cost of a house in Albania can vary greatly depending on its location and size. On average, a house in the city center of Tirana, the capital of Albania, can cost between 1,000 and 2,000 euros per square meter. However, prices in other cities and rural areas can be lower, with some houses costing as little as 500 euros per square meter. When determining a house's price, you should consider the property's general condition and the local real estate market.