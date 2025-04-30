Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lisbon
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Cascais
30
Oeiras
28
Lourinha
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
3-bedroom apartment with an area of 129 square meters, an open area of 42 square meters. m, …
$843,742
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 158 m²
The 2-bedroom apartment with an area of 76 sq.m., a garden of 82 sq.m. and 1 parking space, …
$509,643
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Areia Branca.Planning: 1…
$328,437
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lourinha, Portugal
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 235 m²
Modern and luxurious apartment in a superb location with panoramic views of the Atlantic Oce…
$1,08M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
A brand new 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 153 sq.m. with a parking and garden area of …
$904,633
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
New apartment with a total area of 94 m2 and a terrace of 25 m2 in an elite complex in the a…
$600,246
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 231 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms on the ground floor, an area of 230.90 m2, a terrace and balconies…
$787,115
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms, total area of 91 sq.m., 1 parking space, terrace and garden11…
$1,01M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Estrela, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Estrela, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 10
This excellent 1 bedroom flat is part of a new housing development in the Estrela/Lapa neigh…
$608,568
Leave a request

Property types in Lisbon

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go