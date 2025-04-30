Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lisbon
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Seaview Apartments for Sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Cascais
30
Oeiras
28
Lourinha
3
Apartment Delete
Clear all
14 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by   famous f…
$1,20M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5
This 2-bedroom apartment is located on the 5th floor of block C of a gated community next to…
$1,16M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 272 m²
Floor 12/16
Bright and elegant 4 bedroom apartment designed following the highest quality standards. …
$3,26M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 74 sq. m, a balcony of 19 sq. m, 1 parking space a…
$523,233
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
The project of the complex was created by Renzo Piano, Italian architect, awarded the Pritzk…
$617,234
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Areia Branca.Planning: 1…
$328,437
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lourinha, Portugal
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 235 m²
Modern and luxurious apartment in a superb location with panoramic views of the Atlantic Oce…
$1,08M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by   known by…
$563,310
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 67 sq. m, a balcony of 28 sq. m, 1 parking space a…
$521,535
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 54 square meters. m, a balcony of 16 square meters. m, 1…
$356,750
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 4
This 3-bedroom apartment is located on the 4th floor of block C of a gated community next to…
$1,24M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 26
Apartment with 3 bedrooms, overlooking nature, located in an apartment complex in an area th…
$1,73M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 184 m²
Floor 22/26
2-bedroom apartment overlooking nature, inserted within a development in a region that exalt…
$1,53M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 48 m²
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by   famous f…
$470,895
Leave a request

Property types in Lisbon

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go