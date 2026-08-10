Studios for Sale in Lisbon, Portugal

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Studios in Lisbon, Portugal

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7 properties total found
Studio apartment in Arroios, Portugal
Studio apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Area 37 m²
In the heart of Lisbon, close to the Marquês de Pombal and the main street of Avenida da Lib…
$484,298
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Studio apartment in Madalena, Portugal
Studio apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Area 38 m²
Studio apartment with an area of 38 square meters. m in a new building in the Chiado distric…
$462,337
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Studio apartment in Madalena, Portugal
Studio apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Area 80 m²
Studio apartment in a new project in the heart of Lisbon, just a short walk from Praça do Co…
$456,558
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Studio apartment in Arroios, Portugal
Studio apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Area 37 m²
Floor 2/6
In the heart of Lisbon, close to the Marquês de Pombal and the main street of Avenida da Lib…
$487,510
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1 room studio apartment in Madalena, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Madalena, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 2/5
The studio apartment is located in one of the most famous areas of Lisbon, Santa Maria Major…
$347,593
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1 room studio apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
Этот туристический комплекс расположен в центре Каркавелуш, известного своим широким выбором…
$187,545
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1 room studio apartment in Arroios, Portugal
1 room studio apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 3/8
The modern residential complex includes 38 luxury apartments with high technical characteris…
$364,939
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