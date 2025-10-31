Condos for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
Condo 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Condo 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 204 m²
Floor 1
The luxury 5-bedroom apartments are located in the exclusive condominium Parque Cidadela in …
$1,17M
Condo 4 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Condo 4 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 160 m²
The magnificent ocean view 6-room apartment is located in an exclusive condominium in the ch…
$1,50M
Condo 3 bedrooms in Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Condo 3 bedrooms
Vila Franca de Xira, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Floor 3/3
$528,413
