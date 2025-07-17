Show property on map Show properties list
Lakefront Apartments for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Cascais
60
Oeiras
44
Lourinha
10
20 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sao Domingos de Benfica, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Sao Domingos de Benfica, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 139 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms   in the new prestigious condominium   Infinity in the   Campolide…
$836,935
1 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 65 m²
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
$476,588
2 bedroom apartment in Misericordia, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 83 m²
The Bragan ç a 10   project building is an option for apartments in the best area of Chiado.…
$953,176
TekceTekce
1 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 92 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom, with a balcony of   15.58 sq.m and living   area 76.41 sq.m. consi…
$1,04M
3 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
Apartments комплекса  Martinhal Residences will have a typology from 1 to 4 bedrooms, area f…
$2,21M
3 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 133 m²
The Prata Riverside Village complex is locateded on the bank of the river of Tagus and in th…
$935,740
1 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 76 m²
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
$592,829
4 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 172 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
$928,765
2 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 134 m²
Apartment 2 bedrooms with a balcony of 22   sq.m and a living area of 110.24   sq.m.   in th…
$1,08M
2 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 118 m²
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
$767,190
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Turquesa   -     it is a unique residential condominium in which the colors of nature reign,…
$563,769
4 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
4 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 192 m²
The Prata Riverside Village complex is located on the banks of the Teju River, in the presti…
$1,45M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estrela, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
New building in Lapa, with a garage and views of the Tagus River. Last 5th floor.A prestigio…
$1,74M
3 bedroom apartment in Sao Domingos de Benfica, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sao Domingos de Benfica, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms and river views   in the new prestigious condominium   Infinity in…
$1,12M
2 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
Distrikt is a project that originated in the heart of the Park of Nations, one of the busies…
$656,761
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 123 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
$639,325
2 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 87 m²
This luxurious   apartment is located in the center of the Parques das Nac õ es exhibition a…
$685,822
1 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Distrikt is a project that originated in the heart of the Park of Nations, one of the busies…
$406,843
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
Jardim Miraflores is a project consisting of 3 buildings and a total of 119 apartments Torre…
$509,135
1 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom in the new prestigious condominium   Infinity in the   Campolide.In…
$488,212
