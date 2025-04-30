Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

42 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
New apartment 2 bedrooms with a total area of 124 m2 in a new house in the Oeirash district.…
$611,572
3 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Area 139 m²
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by   famous f…
$1,20M
1 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
One-bedroom apartment with an area of 55 m2, a balcony with an area of 5 m2 and 1 parking sp…
$458,679
3 bedroom apartment in Barcarena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Barcarena, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 2/4
2 parking spaces
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 74 sq. m, a balcony of 19 sq. m, 1 parking space a…
$523,233
3 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 129 m²
New 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 129 sq.m. with 5 balconies and parking, in the Luma …
$736,151
2 bedroom apartment in Arroios, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Area 106 m²
Floor 3
Beautiful and luxurious apartment located in the center of Lisbon, close to the main Univers…
$917,367
1 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 57 sq. m, a balcony of 37 sq. m and 1 parking space, loc…
$373,738
1 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
The project of the complex was created by Renzo Piano, Italian architect, awarded the Pritzk…
$617,234
1 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 59 sq.m., brand new, with 1 parking space, in a new comp…
$390,726
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 158 m²
Spacious comfortable apartment, located 5 minutes from the line of beaches of Cascais.In all…
$787,115
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
3-bedroom apartment with an area of 129 square meters, an open area of 42 square meters. m, …
$843,742
2 bedroom apartment in Barcarena, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Barcarena, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 4
1 parking space
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 158 m²
The 2-bedroom apartment with an area of 76 sq.m., a garden of 82 sq.m. and 1 parking space, …
$509,643
1 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Areia Branca.Planning: 1…
$328,437
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
2 bedroom apartment with an area of 94 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces and a balcony…
$594,584
3 bedroom apartment in Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Sao Domingos de Rana, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 118 m²
New apartment118 m2 with 3 bedrooms in a condominium consisting of 22 apartments, typology2 …
$673,861
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lourinha, Portugal
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 235 m²
Modern and luxurious apartment in a superb location with panoramic views of the Atlantic Oce…
$1,08M
1 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
The new complex is located on the banks of the Teju River in Lisbon, developed by   known by…
$563,310
2 bedroom apartment in Barcarena, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Barcarena, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Number of floors 4
1 parking space
Price on request
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 109 sq.m., with a common garden of 9 sq.m., a balcony of 22 …
$738,063
3 bedroom apartment in Barcarena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Barcarena, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 3/4
2 parking spaces
Price on request
1 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
New apartment with a total area of 94 m2 and a terrace of 25 m2 in an elite complex in the a…
$600,246
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 67 sq. m, a balcony of 28 sq. m, 1 parking space a…
$521,535
3 bedroom apartment in Barcarena, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Barcarena, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/4
2 parking spaces
Price on request
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 231 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms on the ground floor, an area of 230.90 m2, a terrace and balconies…
$787,115
2 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms, total area of 91 sq.m., 1 parking space, terrace and garden11…
$1,01M
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms in the new condominium Green Plaza Carcavelos with a total are…
$883,381
5 bedroom apartment in Arroios, Portugal
5 bedroom apartment
Arroios, Portugal
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 448 m²
Excellent 5 bedroom apartment in the center of Lisbon, inserted in a residential development…
$4,51M
1 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 54 square meters. m, a balcony of 16 square meters. m, 1…
$356,750
