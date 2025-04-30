Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garden for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 124 m²
New apartment 2 bedrooms with a total area of 124 m2 in a new house in the Oeirash district.…
$611,572
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
One-bedroom apartment with an area of 55 m2, a balcony with an area of 5 m2 and 1 parking sp…
$458,679
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 74 sq. m, a balcony of 19 sq. m, 1 parking space a…
$523,233
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 93 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 57 sq. m, a balcony of 37 sq. m and 1 parking space, loc…
$373,738
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 71 m²
The project of the complex was created by Renzo Piano, Italian architect, awarded the Pritzk…
$617,234
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 59 sq.m., brand new, with 1 parking space, in a new comp…
$390,726
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 59 sq.m., brand new, with 1 parking space, in the new El…
$390,726
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
3-bedroom apartment with an area of 129 square meters, an open area of 42 square meters. m, …
$843,742
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 158 m²
The 2-bedroom apartment with an area of 76 sq.m., a garden of 82 sq.m. and 1 parking space, …
$509,643
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Areia Branca.Planning: 1…
$328,437
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
2 bedroom apartment with an area of 94 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces and a balcony…
$594,584
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Marvila, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Marvila, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 153 m²
A brand new 3 bedroom apartment with an area of 153 sq.m. with a parking and garden area of …
$904,633
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 109 sq.m., with a common garden of 9 sq.m., a balcony of 22 …
$738,063
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
New apartment with a total area of 94 m2 and a terrace of 25 m2 in an elite complex in the a…
$600,246
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 231 m²
Apartment with 3 bedrooms on the ground floor, an area of 230.90 m2, a terrace and balconies…
$787,115
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms, total area of 91 sq.m., 1 parking space, terrace and garden11…
$1,01M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms in the new condominium Green Plaza Carcavelos with a total are…
$883,381
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 54 square meters. m, a balcony of 16 square meters. m, 1…
$356,750
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
This project is a unique investment opportunity with a guaranteed income of 5% per year for …
$407,714
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 134 m²
3 bedroom apartment of 134 m2 with balconies and parking in the new residential complex Quin…
$855,068
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 66 m²
Apartment with 1 bedroom, new, total area of 63 sq.m., 2 balconies and parking, in the build…
$345,425
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Barcarena, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Barcarena, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 102 m²
2 bedroom apartment with an area of 102 m2, 20 m2 balcony and 2 parking spaces, located in t…
$464,341
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
The three-bedroom apartment with an area of 137 square meters is located in the building of …
$747,476
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 107 m²
2 bedroom apartment with a total area of 107 m2, near the center of Vila da Lourinha and the…
$317,111
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 140 m²
Talaia Residence is located in a very quiet residential area, concentrated in the Oeirash Va…
$648,945
Leave a request

