Pool Apartments for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 74 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 74 sq. m, a balcony of 19 sq. m, 1 parking space a…
$523,233
1 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 59 sq.m., brand new, with 1 parking space, in a new comp…
$390,726
1 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 59 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 59 sq.m., brand new, with 1 parking space, in the new El…
$390,726
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 170 m²
3-bedroom apartment with an area of 129 square meters, an open area of 42 square meters. m, …
$843,742
2 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 158 m²
The 2-bedroom apartment with an area of 76 sq.m., a garden of 82 sq.m. and 1 parking space, …
$509,643
1 bedroom apartment in Lourinha, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 84 m²
Apartment 1 bedroom with ocean views, on the first line of Praia da Areia Branca.Planning: 1…
$328,437
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 94 m²
2 bedroom apartment with an area of 94 sq.m., brand new, with 2 parking spaces and a balcony…
$594,584
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 109 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms, new, 109 sq.m., with a common garden of 9 sq.m., a balcony of 22 …
$738,063
3 bedroom apartment in Lisbon, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 141 m²
Floor 2
A fully restored palace located in one of Lisbon's most valued and luxurious areas promises …
$1,86M
1 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 94 m²
New apartment with a total area of 94 m2 and a terrace of 25 m2 in an elite complex in the a…
$600,246
2 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 96 m²
Apartment with 2 bedrooms with an area of 67 sq. m, a balcony of 28 sq. m, 1 parking space a…
$521,535
2 bedroom apartment in Belem, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Belem, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 91 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms, total area of 91 sq.m., 1 parking space, terrace and garden11…
$1,01M
2 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
2 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 103 m²
New apartment with 2 bedrooms in the new condominium Green Plaza Carcavelos with a total are…
$883,381
1 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 70 m²
1 bedroom apartment with an area of 54 square meters. m, a balcony of 16 square meters. m, 1…
$356,750
1 bedroom apartment in Estrela, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Estrela, Portugal
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 10
This excellent 1 bedroom flat is part of a new housing development in the Estrela/Lapa neigh…
$608,568
1 bedroom apartment in Cascais, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 62 m²
This project is a unique investment opportunity with a guaranteed income of 5% per year for …
$407,714
3 bedroom apartment in Oeiras, Portugal
3 bedroom apartment
Oeiras, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 137 m²
The three-bedroom apartment with an area of 137 square meters is located in the building of …
$747,476
1 bedroom apartment in Estrela, Portugal
1 bedroom apartment
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 56 m²
Apartment of 56 sq. m., with 1 bedroom, located in a new complex overlooking the river.The a…
$583,258
Property types in Lisbon

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
