Penthouses for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Lourinha, Portugal
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 235 m²
€950,000
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
  Penthouse & nbsp; with 4 bedrooms & nbsp; located & nbsp; on the third floor, characterize…
€2,78M
Penthouse 7 bedrooms in West, Portugal
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 7
Area 441 m²
In Lisbon, at the epicenter of the city's most cultural and popular district, this new build…
€7,95M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace in Arroios, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
In the center of Avenida Almirante Reis Avenue in Lisbon is this fantastic two-level penthou…
€850,000
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage in West, Portugal
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
West, Portugal
Bedrooms 6
Area 857 m²
The penthouse is located in the popular area of Lisbon, on the first line of the river, next…
€7,95M
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in city center, with city view, with park in Misericordia, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in city center, with city view, with park
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
New building in Lapa, with a garage and views of the Tagus River. Last 5th floor.A prestigio…
€1,50M
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view in Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 238 m²
Two-level apartment with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, & nbsp; with a huge outdoor terrace and…
€5,10M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…
€3,39M
Penthouse 5 rooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Penthouse 5 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Floor 5/5
A notable project of famous Portuguese architect Frederico Valsassina is located in Santos, …
€4,05M
Penthouse 8 rooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Penthouse 8 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 857 m²
Floor 5/5
A notable project of famous Portuguese architect Frederico Valsassina is located in Santos, …
€7,95M
Penthouse 3 rooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Penthouse 3 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Floor 4
The fully renovated building with a unique red brick facade is located in the heart of Lisbo…
€1,20M
Penthouse with air conditioning, in city center, with internet in West, Portugal
Penthouse with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
West, Portugal
Area 4 m²
The unique penthouse is located in a residential complex in Lisbon, Portugal. Elegant interi…
€600,000
