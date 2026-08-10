Penthouses for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Portugal
  3. Lisbon
  4. Residential
  5. Penthouse

Penthouses in Lisbon, Portugal

;
Penthouse Delete
Clear all
9 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Alcabideche, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Alcabideche, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 211 m²
Penthouse   with 4 bedrooms   located   on the third floor, characterized by spaciousness an…
$3,21M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Misericordia, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Misericordia, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 238 m²
Two-level apartment with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms,   with a huge outdoor terrace and   own…
$5,89M
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Cascais, Portugal
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Cascais, Portugal
Bedrooms 3
Area 198 m²
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…
$3,92M
Leave a request
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Arroios, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Arroios, Portugal
Bedrooms 4
Area 210 m²
In the center of Avenida Almirante Reis Avenue in Lisbon is this fantastic two-level penthou…
$982,466
Leave a request
Penthouse 1 bedroom in Lourinha, Portugal
Penthouse 1 bedroom
Lourinha, Portugal
Bedrooms 1
Area 235 m²
Modern and luxurious apartment in a superb location with panoramic views of the Atlantic Oce…
$1,10M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Estrela, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Estrela, Portugal
Bedrooms 2
Area 120 m²
New building in Lapa, with a garage and views of the Tagus River. Last 5th floor.A prestigio…
$1,73M
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Lisbon, Portugal
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Lisbon, Portugal
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 216 m²
Floor 4
The fully renovated building with a unique red brick facade is located in the heart of Lisbo…
$1,20M
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Estrela, Portugal
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Estrela, Portugal
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 857 m²
Floor 5/5
A notable project of famous Portuguese architect Frederico Valsassina is located in Santos, …
$7,95M
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Estrela, Portugal
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Estrela, Portugal
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 470 m²
Floor 5/5
A notable project of famous Portuguese architect Frederico Valsassina is located in Santos, …
$4,04M
Leave a request

Properties features in Lisbon, Portugal

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go