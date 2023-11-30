Penthouses for sale in Lisbon, Portugal

UAE
12 properties total found
Default
New
Cheapest first
Expensive first
Popular first
By rating
Penthouse 1 bedroom with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Lourinha, Portugal
1
235 m²
€950,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with terrace, with swimming pool, with garage
Cascais, Portugal
4
211 m²
Penthouse & nbsp; with 4 bedrooms & nbsp; located & nbsp; on the third floor, characterize…
€2,78M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 7 bedrooms
West, Portugal
7
7
441 m²
In Lisbon, at the epicenter of the city's most cultural and popular district, this new build…
€7,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with terrace
Arroios, Portugal
4
210 m²
In the center of Avenida Almirante Reis Avenue in Lisbon is this fantastic two-level penthou…
€850,000
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms with air conditioning, with swimming pool, with garage
West, Portugal
6
857 m²
The penthouse is located in the popular area of Lisbon, on the first line of the river, next…
€7,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in city center, with city view, with park
Misericordia, Portugal
2
120 m²
New building in Lapa, with a garage and views of the Tagus River. Last 5th floor.A prestigio…
€1,50M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms with balcony, with air conditioning, with sea view
Santa Maria Maior, Portugal
4
238 m²
Two-level apartment with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms, & nbsp; with a huge outdoor terrace and…
€5,10M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with terrace
Cascais, Portugal
3
198 m²
The Monte Estoril Ocean Residence private condominium is a place for those who have always d…
€3,39M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 5 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
5
4
470 m²
5/5
A notable project of famous Portuguese architect Frederico Valsassina is located in Santos, …
€4,05M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 8 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
8
6
857 m²
5/5
A notable project of famous Portuguese architect Frederico Valsassina is located in Santos, …
€7,95M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse 3 rooms
Lisbon, Portugal
3
3
216 m²
4
The fully renovated building with a unique red brick facade is located in the heart of Lisbo…
€1,20M
Recommend
Leave a request
Penthouse with air conditioning, in city center, with internet
West, Portugal
4 m²
The unique penthouse is located in a residential complex in Lisbon, Portugal. Elegant interi…
€600,000
Recommend
Leave a request
