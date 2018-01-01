  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Amazing 1-Room Apartment in Esentepe, Cyprus

Amazing 1-Room Apartment in Esentepe, Cyprus

Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€133,265
;
22
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

PROJECT ID: 

  • CP-792

TERMS OF PAYMENT:

  • 35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.

LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe

  • Distance to the sea -100M
  • Distance to Lefkoşa- 130km
  • Ercan Airport –140 km

AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:

  • 1+0 - 38 m² - 115,000 GBP
  • 1+1 Penthouse - 94 m² - 165,000 GBP
  • 2+1 Penthouse - 125 m² - 235,000 GBP

SCHEDULE:

  • Completion Date: December 2025

FACILITIES:

  • Outdoor Pools
  • BBQ Areas
  • Garden 
  • Parking 

ACCOMMODATION

  • We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.

 (Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour! 

ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS

  • Commercial properties in Kyrenia, one of the most developed cities of the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network, are within walking distance to all social amenities. As a developed city, Kyrenia is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.

 

Features

  • Swimming pool
  • Parking
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
Number of floors
Number of floors
2
Apartments in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², EUR
Apartment price, EUR
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 48.0 – 75.0
Price per m², EUR 2,531 – 2,757
Apartment price, EUR 131,948 – 189,316
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 135.0
Price per m², EUR 2,003
Apartment price, EUR 269,632
New building location
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Apartment building 2 Room Penthouse Apartment in Cyprus/ İskele
Vathylakas, Northern Cyprus
from
€371,542
Residential complex : Exquisite Beachfront Villas and Apartments
Esentepe, Northern Cyprus
from
€208,428
Residential quarter Velux
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€550,738
Residential quarter CC Tower Iskele
Avgolida, Northern Cyprus
from
€92,231
Residential quarter Sunny Hill
Gazimağusa District, Northern Cyprus
from
€154,895
You are viewing
Amazing 1-Room Apartment in Esentepe, Cyprus
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€133,265
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Residential quarter Carrington 55
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€229,417
Completion date: 2024
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Residential quarter Aqua Blue
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€228,327
Completion date: 2024
Residential quarter IDYLL Homes
Residential quarter IDYLL Homes
Girne (Kyrenia) District, Northern Cyprus
from
€355,627
Realting.com
Go