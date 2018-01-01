Amazing 1-Room Apartment in Esentepe, Cyprus

35% down payment and the remaining Amount in Installments without surcharges until the project is handed over.
LOCATİON: Cyprus/ Esentepe
Distance to the sea -100M
Distance to Lefkoşa- 130km
Ercan Airport –140 km
AVAILABLE APARTMENT TYPES:
1+0 - 38 m² - 115,000 GBP
1+1 Penthouse - 94 m² - 165,000 GBP
2+1 Penthouse - 125 m² - 235,000 GBP
SCHEDULE:
Completion Date: December 2025
FACILITIES:
Outdoor Pools
BBQ Areas
Garden
Parking
ACCOMMODATION
We regularly organize inspection trips where we offer you a two-day stay and airport transfer and visit with you all the properties that interest you.
(Of course without obligation and free of charge) Just contact us and sign up for the next tour!
ABOUT NORTH CYPRUS
Commercial properties in Kyrenia, one of the most developed cities of the island of Cyprus in terms of both tourism and business network, are within walking distance to all social amenities. As a developed city, Kyrenia is home to five universities and nearly a hundred hotels.