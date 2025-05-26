  1. Realting.com
Apartment in a new building NCP-134 just 400 meters from the beach. It consists of four modern blocks

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus
ID: 27095
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2025

Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    İskele District
  • City
    Iskele Belediyesi
  • Town
    Trikomo

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:
This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and is located just 400 meters from the beach. It consists of four modern blocks, including one resort and three residential buildings, and offers a mix of commercial zones and resort-style facilities.

Key Points:

  • Modern architectural design

  • 4 blocks: 1 resort + 3 residences

  • Vibrant commercial areas

  • Extensive on-site amenities

 

Available Apartment Types: 
A diverse range of unit types ensures options for every lifestyle, from compact studios to expensive penthouses and duplexes, all with spacious layouts and high-end finishes.

  • Studio apartments 

  • 1+1 apartments

  • 2+1 apartments

  • 3+1 apartments 

  • 2+1 Duplex units

  • 2+1 Penthouses 

  • And much more Unit Varieties 


Location Highlights:
Ideally situated for convenience, health, and lifestyle, the development provides access to essential services and key destinations within a short radius.

  • 2.0 km to nearest market

  • 2.1 km to ATM & bank

  • 14.7 km to hospital

  • 16.1 km to university

  • 19.9 km to shopping mall

  • 50 km to airport

  • On-site restaurant & café

  • 400 meters to the beach

Facilities:
This premium development features a rich collection of indoor and outdoor amenities, thoughtfully designed to support a high standard of living focused on comfort, wellness, and sustainability.

  • 2 Swimming pools (1 adult, 1 children) + Aquapark with lifeguard

  • Basketball, Tennis, Mini Golf courts

  • Indoor pool, Gym, Yoga/Pilates, Sauna, Steam Room, Massage Rooms, Hamam

  • Amphitheatre, Bicycle road, Walking path

  • Squash court, Multi-purpose events hall

  • On-site restaurants: Steakhouse, Italian, Chinese & Sushi, Pool Bar, Cigar Bar, Lobby Bar, Patisserie, Hookah Lounge

  • Retail and services: Supermarket, Souvenir shop, Currency Exchange, Beauty Salon, Dry Cleaning, Hairdresser, Laundry

  • Kids amenities: Kids Club, Nursery, Babysitting, Secure play areas

  • Business & lifestyle services: Rentable offices, Working areas, Housekeeping, Shuttle service, Infirmary, Reception

  • 24/7 Security, camera system, controlled access, and barrier gate

  • Car park capacity for 512 vehicles, disabled parking included

  • 6 lifts in hotel block, 4 customer + 1 service lift per residence block

  • Smart infrastructure: Card-access doors, Fiber optic internet, Central heating/AC, Satellite system

 

Payment Options:
The project offers a flexible payment plan with 35% due at contract signing and the remaining 65% payable by key delivery, scheduled for April 2026.

About Us:
DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Units in the complex
Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 44.0 – 80.0
Price per m², USD 3,340 – 3,644
Apartment price, USD 160,344 – 267,238
Apartments 2 rooms
Area, m² 113.0 – 272.0
Price per m², USD 2,559 – 2,591
Apartment price, USD 292,802 – 695,985
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 306.0
Price per m², USD 4,325
Apartment price, USD 1,32M
Apartments 4 rooms
Area, m²
Price per m², USD Price on request
Apartment price, USD 1,63M
Properties in the complex
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Duplex
Area, m² 266.0 – 363.0
Price per m², USD 2,796 – 3,365
Apartment price, USD 743,621 – 1,04M

Location on the map

Trikomo, Northern Cyprus

