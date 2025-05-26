Apartment in a new building NCP-134 just 400 meters from the beach. It consists of four modern blocks

About the Project:
This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and is located just 400 meters from the beach. It consists of four modern blocks, including one resort and three residential buildings, and offers a mix of commercial zones and resort-style facilities.
Key Points:
Modern architectural design
4 blocks: 1 resort + 3 residences
Vibrant commercial areas
Extensive on-site amenities
Available Apartment Types:
A diverse range of unit types ensures options for every lifestyle, from compact studios to expensive penthouses and duplexes, all with spacious layouts and high-end finishes.
Studio apartments
1+1 apartments
2+1 apartments
3+1 apartments
2+1 Duplex units
2+1 Penthouses
And much more Unit Varieties
Location Highlights:
Ideally situated for convenience, health, and lifestyle, the development provides access to essential services and key destinations within a short radius.
2.0 km to nearest market
2.1 km to ATM & bank
14.7 km to hospital
16.1 km to university
19.9 km to shopping mall
50 km to airport
On-site restaurant & café
400 meters to the beach
Facilities:
This premium development features a rich collection of indoor and outdoor amenities, thoughtfully designed to support a high standard of living focused on comfort, wellness, and sustainability.
2 Swimming pools (1 adult, 1 children) + Aquapark with lifeguard
Basketball, Tennis, Mini Golf courts
Indoor pool, Gym, Yoga/Pilates, Sauna, Steam Room, Massage Rooms, Hamam
Amphitheatre, Bicycle road, Walking path
Squash court, Multi-purpose events hall
On-site restaurants: Steakhouse, Italian, Chinese & Sushi, Pool Bar, Cigar Bar, Lobby Bar, Patisserie, Hookah Lounge
Retail and services: Supermarket, Souvenir shop, Currency Exchange, Beauty Salon, Dry Cleaning, Hairdresser, Laundry
Kids amenities: Kids Club, Nursery, Babysitting, Secure play areas
Business & lifestyle services: Rentable offices, Working areas, Housekeeping, Shuttle service, Infirmary, Reception
24/7 Security, camera system, controlled access, and barrier gate
Car park capacity for 512 vehicles, disabled parking included
6 lifts in hotel block, 4 customer + 1 service lift per residence block
Smart infrastructure: Card-access doors, Fiber optic internet, Central heating/AC, Satellite system
Payment Options:
The project offers a flexible payment plan with 35% due at contract signing and the remaining 65% payable by key delivery, scheduled for April 2026.
