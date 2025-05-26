Apartment in a new building NCP-134 just 400 meters from the beach. It consists of four modern blocks

About the Project:

This seafront development features 180° views of the Mediterranean and is located just 400 meters from the beach. It consists of four modern blocks, including one resort and three residential buildings, and offers a mix of commercial zones and resort-style facilities.

Key Points:

Modern architectural design

4 blocks: 1 resort + 3 residences

Vibrant commercial areas

Extensive on-site amenities

Available Apartment Types:

A diverse range of unit types ensures options for every lifestyle, from compact studios to expensive penthouses and duplexes, all with spacious layouts and high-end finishes.

Studio apartments

1+1 apartments

2+1 apartments

3+1 apartments

2+1 Duplex units

2+1 Penthouses

And much more Unit Varieties



Location Highlights:

Ideally situated for convenience, health, and lifestyle, the development provides access to essential services and key destinations within a short radius.

2.0 km to nearest market

2.1 km to ATM & bank

14.7 km to hospital

16.1 km to university

19.9 km to shopping mall

50 km to airport

On-site restaurant & café

400 meters to the beach

Facilities:

This premium development features a rich collection of indoor and outdoor amenities, thoughtfully designed to support a high standard of living focused on comfort, wellness, and sustainability.

2 Swimming pools (1 adult, 1 children) + Aquapark with lifeguard

Basketball, Tennis, Mini Golf courts

Indoor pool, Gym, Yoga/Pilates, Sauna, Steam Room, Massage Rooms, Hamam

Amphitheatre, Bicycle road, Walking path

Squash court, Multi-purpose events hall

On-site restaurants: Steakhouse, Italian, Chinese & Sushi, Pool Bar, Cigar Bar, Lobby Bar, Patisserie, Hookah Lounge

Retail and services: Supermarket, Souvenir shop, Currency Exchange, Beauty Salon, Dry Cleaning, Hairdresser, Laundry

Kids amenities: Kids Club, Nursery, Babysitting, Secure play areas

Business & lifestyle services: Rentable offices, Working areas, Housekeeping, Shuttle service, Infirmary, Reception

24/7 Security, camera system, controlled access, and barrier gate

Car park capacity for 512 vehicles, disabled parking included

6 lifts in hotel block, 4 customer + 1 service lift per residence block

Smart infrastructure: Card-access doors, Fiber optic internet, Central heating/AC, Satellite system

Payment Options:

The project offers a flexible payment plan with 35% due at contract signing and the remaining 65% payable by key delivery, scheduled for April 2026.

About Us:

