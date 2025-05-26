Apartment in a new building NCP-152 Incesu Mediterranean Villas is an exclusive residential

About the Project:



Incesu Mediterranean Villas is an exclusive residential project located in the scenic hills of Alsancak, Kyrenia. Nestled between the Beşparmak Mountains and the Mediterranean Sea, the development consists of 32 modern homes with design that fuses contemporary minimalism with the character of a Mediterranean village.

Key Points:

Prime location 1 km south of Alsancak center, 5 km from Kyrenia

Modern Mediterranean design with natural materials and high-spec interiors

Communal swimming pool, landscaped gardens, and central heating/cooling systems

Easy access to schools, beaches, restaurants, and hospitals

Direct access to walking paths, sun terraces, and a pool café/bar

Available Unit Types:

Each home features large living spaces, private garages, luxury kitchens, and outdoor areas tailored for Mediterranean living.

3+1 Duplex Villas with private garage

2+1 TownHouses



Location Highlights:

İncesu Mediterranean Villas enjoys a unique natural and cultural setting with excellent infrastructure and views of the sea and mountains.

1 km to Incesu Beach and local hotels

5 km to Kyrenia city center

2 km to hospital

Facilities:

This community offers a refined lifestyle with shared and private amenities:

Communal swimming pool with sun decks and pool bar

Landscaped gardens with local plant design

Outdoor recreation and walking trails

First aid room, parking areas, and infrastructure for internet, satellite, and phone

Fully equipped heating & cooling systems

Payment Options:

Secure your new home at İncesu Mediterranean Villas with a 50% down payment, followed by the remaining 50% in flexible installments until key handover in June 2025. Payment terms can be structured monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly



About Us:

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.