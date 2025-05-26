  1. Realting.com
  Apartment in a new building NCP-152 Incesu Mediterranean Villas is an exclusive residential

Apartment in a new building NCP-152 Incesu Mediterranean Villas is an exclusive residential

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus
$302,896
4
Location

  • Country
    Northern Cyprus
  • Region
    Girne District
  • City
    Girne Belediyesi

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

About the Project:

Incesu Mediterranean Villas is an exclusive residential project located in the scenic hills of Alsancak, Kyrenia. Nestled between the Beşparmak Mountains and the Mediterranean Sea, the development consists of 32 modern homes with design that fuses contemporary minimalism with the character of a Mediterranean village.

Key Points:

  • Prime location 1 km south of Alsancak center, 5 km from Kyrenia

  • Modern Mediterranean design with natural materials and high-spec interiors

  • Communal swimming pool, landscaped gardens, and central heating/cooling systems

  • Easy access to schools, beaches, restaurants, and hospitals

  • Direct access to walking paths, sun terraces, and a pool café/bar

 

Available Unit Types:

Each home features large living spaces, private garages, luxury kitchens, and outdoor areas tailored for Mediterranean living.

  • 3+1 Duplex Villas with private garage

  • 2+1 TownHouses
     

Location Highlights:

İncesu Mediterranean Villas enjoys a unique natural and cultural setting with excellent infrastructure and views of the sea and mountains.

  • 1 km to Incesu Beach and local hotels

  • 5 km to Kyrenia city center

  • 2 km to hospital

 

Facilities:

This community offers a refined lifestyle with shared and private amenities:

  • Communal swimming pool with sun decks and pool bar

  • Landscaped gardens with local plant design

  • Outdoor recreation and walking trails

  • First aid room, parking areas, and infrastructure for internet, satellite, and phone

  • Fully equipped heating & cooling systems

 

Payment Options:

Secure your new home at İncesu Mediterranean Villas with a 50% down payment, followed by the remaining 50% in flexible installments until key handover in June 2025. Payment terms can be structured monthly, bi-monthly, or quarterly

DevoDirect – your direct connection to qualified developers around the world.

Apartments Villa
Area, m² 175.0
Price per m², USD 2,400
Apartment price, USD 419,925
Apartments Townhouse
Area, m² 115.0
Price per m², USD 2,634
Apartment price, USD 302,896

Location on the map

Girne Belediyesi, Northern Cyprus

