Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Northern Cyprus
  3. Girne District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Real estate by the lake

Lakefront Apartments for sale in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

Kyrenia
45
Girne Belediyesi
319
Lapta Alsancak Camlibel Belediyesi
121
Catalkoy Esentepe Belediyesi
112
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
3 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
3 bedroom apartment
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 299 m²
About the Project: Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare is a luxury resident…
$2,03M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Girne District, Northern Cyprus
2 bedroom apartment
Girne District, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 139 m²
About the Project: Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare is a luxury resident…
$353,262
Leave a request
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Karmi, Northern Cyprus
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
About the Project: Just steps from the Mediterranean Sea Casa del Mare is a luxury resident…
$181,085
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Realting.com
Go

Property types in Girne District

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Girne District, Northern Cyprus

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go