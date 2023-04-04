The Turkish parliament has rejected a proposal to ban foreigners from buying real estate. But it is still too early to rejoice

On March 30, 2023, the Turkish Parliament rejected the proposal to “control the purchase of real estate by foreigners in the country.” The Republican People's Party insisted on such amendments.

The rejection of the amendments was possible because the ruling coalition, which includes the Nationalist Movement Party and the Justice and Development Party, did not agree to the modifications. However, it is too early to draw a line at this issue, as Turkey will hold general elections in May, and everything can still change if Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, an opposition candidate, takes the post.

The Republican People's Party insists that foreigners should not buy property in Turkey because it leads to a depletion of supply and higher prices. And as a consequence, housing becomes unaffordable for locals.

The authors of the amendments note that in 2021, the number of transactions with foreigners who bought real estate in Turkey was 62,328. In 2022, this figure increased by 15.2%, and the closed transactions were already 67,490.

In response to such criticism, representatives of the Party of Justice and Development say that restrictions for foreigners already exist: only citizens of 184 friendly countries can buy housing in the Republic of Turkey, and the acquisition of real estate by individuals from abroad is limited by law and cannot exceed 10% of residential space in a particular area.

