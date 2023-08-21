These European cities are better not to go to as tourists

Not so long ago, we published a list of the safest countries in the world . But every coin has a flip side, and there are plenty of dangerous places on the map, including in Europe. Here are the 10 most dangerous European cities, according to the current crime index from the Numbeo service. It is based on data from visitors to the site over the last 3 years.

Marseille, France

Marseille is not only the second-largest city in France but also the oldest city in the country—its history dates back more than 2600 years. In addition, Marseille is a major port city in France. Its population is more than 850,000. Catania, Italy

Catania is the second-largest city in Sicily, after Palermo. It is located on the east coast of Sicily, at the foot of the Etna volcano, one of the most active volcanoes in the world. By the way, Catania is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The city's Baroque architecture is a unique blend of Sicilian, Spanish, and Italian styles. Birmingham, UK

Birmingham is the second-largest city in the United Kingdom after London, which was once the center of the Industrial Revolution. It is a city of over 1 million people from over 100 countries. Despite its high crime rate, Birmingham is a popular tourist destination and is known for its vibrant culture and nightlife. Coventry, United Kingdom

Coventry is a city in central England that is located in the West Midlands region. It has a population of over 340,000 people. Coventry is particularly known for its automobile industry. Charleroi, Belgium

Charleroi is the largest city in Wallonia, the southern region of Belgium. It is located in the Sambre-Meuse Valley, about 50 kilometers south of Brussels. Charleroi has a population of over 200,000 people. Charleroi is a popular destination for sports enthusiasts and is home to the Charleroi Sporting soccer club and the Charleroi Wolves ice hockey team. The city is also known for its street art and is home to many murals and graffiti. Naples, Italy

Naples is the third-largest city in Italy, after Rome and Milan. It is the capital of the Campania region, located on the shores of the Tyrrhenian Sea. The population of Naples is more than 1 million. The city is known for its pizza, historical center, and proximity to Vesuvius. Montpellier, France

Montpellier is the capital of the Hérault department and the second-largest city in the Occitania region of southern France. It is located 12 kilometers from the Mediterranean coast. The historic city center is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is known for its narrow streets and medieval buildings. Liège, Belgium

Liège is the capital of the province of Liège in Wallonia, Belgium. It is located on the Maas River, about 90 kilometers east of Brussels. It has a population of about 200,000 people. Liège is home to a number of universities, including the University of Liège, which is one of the oldest universities in Belgium. Grenoble, France

Grenoble is the capital of the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes region in southeastern France. It is located at the foot of the Alps, between the Drac and Isère rivers. The population of Grenoble is about 160,000. Grenoble was an important center of the textile industry in the Middle Ages. It was also a major center of the resistance movement during World War II. Nantes, France

Nantes is the sixth-largest city in France, with a population of over 300,000. It is located on the Loire River, in the Pays de la Loire region. Nantes is home to the Château of the Dukes of Brittany, a medieval castle that is now a museum.

What's curious is that 4 out of 10 cities are French.

The safest city in Europe is Bern, Switzerland. It is followed by the Dutch city of The Hague, Norway's Trondheim, and Germany's Munich.