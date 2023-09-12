More profitable than new buildings? Three apartments in Dubai with good renovation that will bring income immediately

Sometimes in order to profitably buy an apartment in Dubai, you have to wait a long time for the right option and then quickly make a decision, realizing that the best new buildings are bought in just a couple of hours. But there are apartments that do not need to wait, they are already completely renovated and ready to be moved in. We found three great options for both rental and for living.

Apartment in The Lofts West for €781,429

2 room apartment Dubai, UAE € 779,302 2 bath 125 m²

Lofts West Tower is a 36-storey building in the center of Dubai, which is part of a triad of high-rise buildings called «Lofts» (there is also Lofts Central Tower and Lofts East Tower). The building is conveniently located as it is just a short walk from Dubai Mall, the Burj Khalifa and Souk Al Bahar fountains.

The whole residential complex is designed in such a way that it provides maximum comfort and safety to its residents. For this purpose, the complex has a fully equipped gym, supermarket and restaurant, two swimming pools surrounded by beautiful plants, SPA, venue for events and a barbecue area. Security is secured 24 hours a day.

According to the seller, the apartments in The Lofts residential complex is a comfortable and stylish living space with open plan apartments with modern kitchens and bathrooms.

For €781,429 you can buy an apartment with a total area of 125 sq.m. The layout includes two bedrooms, two bathrooms, and a balcony. The house is fully furnished, equipped with all necessary appliances. At the same time, the interior is made in calm tones that will suit literally everyone.

The apartment’s advantageous location has an additional bonus — an excellent view from the window of modern skyscrapers Dubai, the severity of which is diluted by azure pools near the sea.

Now the apartment is already rented out for the short term, and this means it will bring income from the first day of its purchase.

Apartment in Bellevue Tower 1 for €791,687

2 room apartment Dubai, UAE € 789,532 3 bath 120 m²

The Bellevue Towers residential complex is an emerging residential complex that offers an incredible view of Dubai’s business center. The convenient location makes this complex one of the most attractive options for investment. Dubai’s most famous skyscraper, Burj Khalifa, is just a 5-minute drive from here, 7 minutes to Business Bay, 12 minutes to DIFC, 15 minutes to Emirates Mall.

Bellevue Towers is surrounded by numerous shopping, food and entertainment venues. Bellevue Towers are equipped with everything necessary for a comfortable lifestyle: its own spacious parking, swimming pool, lounge area, gym. From the pool area offers a chic view of the Burj Khalifa.

For children, Bellevue Towers offers specially designed children’s playgrounds for endless fun. The surrounding area is decorated with tropical plants and flowers.

As part of the Bellevue Towers complex is still under construction, it is possible to buy a new building and apartments from owners — the first houses were rented in the third quarter of 2020.

For €791,687 you can buy an apartment with a total area of 120 sq.m. The layout includes two bedrooms, three bathrooms, living room with dining and kitchen areas, balcony. The house is fully furnished, equipped with all necessary appliances.

Apartment in Beach Vista Tower 1 for €765,577

1 room apartment Dubai, UAE € 763,493 1 bath 69 m²

Beach Vista Tower 1 is part of the Emaar Beach Front residential complex, located between two popular destinations — Palm Jumeirah and Jumeirah Beach Residence.

The Emaar Beach Front residential complex is currently under construction in one of Dubai’s harbors. The project was developed by well-known company Emaar Properties and includes two towers: 33-storey and 26-storey skyscrapers, which will be connected by a six-level podium.

The complex will include a landscaped swimming pool, a fully equipped gym, shops, cafes and restaurants, a deck by the Miami-style swimming pool, a barbecue area, and a children's playground. Emaar Beach Front points out that its residents will have direct access to the beach with stunning azure waters of the Persian Gulf.

Beach Vista is a residential complex with 1-4 bedroom apartments, each of which will embody a refined, discreet luxury with stunning views. Floor-to-ceiling windows and extensive terraces are an integral part of Beach Vista.

In Beach Vista Tower 1 right now you can buy a fully finished apartment with a total area of 69 sq.m. for €765,577. This will be a one-bedroom apartment with a spacious living room combined with a kitchen. The apartment also has a balcony overlooking the marina and boulevard. The apartment is fully furnished and equipped with all necessary appliances.