DOM REAL ESTATE

UAE, Dubai, Dubai Marina, Marina Plaza, office 2902
DOM REAL ESTATE
Real estate agency
2018
English, Русский, Deutsch
dubai-apartments.top
New buildings
See all 19 new buildings
Laguny Damak
Villa Laguny Damak
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: DOM REAL ESTATE
Santorini

Deal: Sale
Category: Townhouse
Bedrooms: 4
Bathrooms: 5
View: View the community
Parking: 2
Furnished: Unfurnished
Balcony: Yes
Availability: Out of Plan, October 2024.

Damac Bay by Cavalli
Apartment building Damac Bay by Cavalli
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: -2026
Real estate agency: DOM REAL ESTATE

Damac Bay by Cavalli – ultra-luxurious project from the famous developer Damac Properties. This promising residential complex, which is already becoming a cult today, is a new embodiment of luxury, located in the coastal premium community.

Apartment with repair and kitchen furniture with 1 bedroom, kitchen, living room and two bathrooms. Located on the 16th floor with sea views. Area 67sq.m

PLAN PAYMENTS 80/20

Initial installment: 1 253 000 aid ( 343 287 $ )

                          4% DLD: 128,000 ( 35,068 $ )

                  2% commission: 64,000 ( 17 534 $ )

further interest-free installment before key collection

 

Impressive architecture – a special advantage of the residential complex. Wave-shaped towers from 30 to 40 floors, located on the very shore of the harbor, are connected by an elegant high-rise podium, from where the most exciting and incredible views open.

Each residence – concentration of comfort, amenities and privileges. The unique design, designed in accordance with the preferences of modern man, complements the unrivaled luxurious atmosphere.

Residents can enjoy first-class amenities:

  • Tall tropical lagoons with pools and palm trees.
  • Unlimited access to a private beach.
  • Wellness club with sauna.
  • Built-in family area with barbecue area.
  • 24-hour concierge service.

Buyers of exclusive residences at Damac Bay receive one of the most iconic addresses in Dubai. Stunning Dubai Harbor, located at the intersection of Palm Jumeirah and Bluewaters. The community has a developed road network, pedestrian zones and bicycle paths.

In the immediate vicinity of the residential complex, a cruise terminal accepting over 2.5 million passengers annually. The developer also presented ambitious plans for the development of the territory: the best restaurants and cafes, shopping centers, and social infrastructure facilities will be located here.

As a true embodiment of luxury, Damac Bay offers investors the most comfortable living conditions and a wide selection of apartments for a stable income. Become a luxury property in Dubai by buying apartments in Damac Bay by Cavalli.

 

Beach Mansion
Villa Beach Mansion
Dubai, UAE
Completion date: 2024
Real estate agency: DOM REAL ESTATE
Emmaar beachfront

Deal: Sale
Category: Apartment
Building: Beach Mansion
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3 + toilet room
View: full view of the marina
Floor: On the top floor
  Balcony Zone: Yes
 

Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Cottage Jouri Hills -Jumeirah Golf Estates
Dubai, UAE
from € 993,799
294–532 m² 3 apartmens
Real estate agency: DOM REAL ESTATE

 Arada, founded in 2017. headquartered in the UAE, is the fastest growing progressive developer in the region. 

Arada was created to build areas and experiences that enrich, engage and inspire people.

Arada houses have exceptional design and the best in their class amenities - and all at an affordable price.

Our agents in UAE
Elena Marchenko
Elena Marchenko
58 properties
