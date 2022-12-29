Buying a housing in Hungary is becoming more expensive. How have prices changed in the country in 2022?

Housing prices in Hungary jumped significantly in 2022 — by 25%. For how much is it possible to buy an apartment in the country at the moment?

Today, you can buy a home in Hungary for an average of €96,500 — up 25% more than a year ago. Relevant figures are shared by local real estate broker Duna House.

Working out of the office? Here are the top European cities for hybrid work

More details about the prices per square meter. The average cost per «square meter» in apartments in brick buildings is €1,770; in panel apartment complexes — €1,355. As for the new buildings, a square meter in them costs on average €1,850.

About the capital. The prices in Budapest are much higher: the price per 1 sq.m. reaches €4,990, and the average cost of housing is €137,130.

Who most often buys housing in Hungary? Most sales account for investors — they have bought for the year about one fifth of housing in the country.