Working out of the office? Here are the top European cities for hybrid work
If you are a flexible worker and work in a hybrid format, then this text is definitely for you. The Reassured platform the top cities in Europe for working outside the office.
What is a hybrid work format? It is a flexible approach in which the employee combines work in and out of the office. As a rule, such workers choose coffee shops and co-working spaces as alternative workplaces. Thus, it is not necessary to be in one place all the time — many cities in the world are suitable for comfortable hybrid work.
By what criteria were cities evaluated? The average cost of coffee, the number of free Wi-Fi spots, co-working spaces, and the cost of daily rent.
The top 10 cities in Europe for hybrid work include:
- Istanbul, Turkey. Coffee costs €1.73, the number of free Wi-Fi spots is 59176, there are 45 co-working spaces, and the daily rent is €69.36.
- Sofia, Bulgaria. Coffee costs €1.75, the number of free Wi-Fi spots is 4,443, co-working spaces are 48, cost of daily rent — €48.96.
- London, UK. Coffee costs €3.74, number of free Wi-Fi spots — 12520, co-working spaces — 886, cost of daily rent — €188.7.
- Budapest, Hungary. Coffee costs €1.61, number of free Wi-Fi spots — 5,335, co-working spaces — 59, cost of daily rent — €85.68.
- Zagreb, Croatia. Coffee costs €1.76, number of free Wi-Fi spots — 2,812, co-working spaces — 10, cost of daily rent — €71.4.
- Bucharest, Romania. Coffee costs €2.35, number of free Wi-Fi spots — 3,717, co-working spaces — 34, cost of daily rent — €54.06.
- Madrid, Spain. Coffee costs €2.15, number of free Wi-Fi spots — 7437, co-working spaces — 101, cost of daily rent — €113.22.
- Warsaw, Poland. Coffee costs €2.71, number of free Wi-Fi spots — 1,437, co-working spaces — 70, cost of daily rent — €70.38.
- Riga, Latvia. Coffee costs €2.77, number of free Wi-Fi spots — 2,188, co-working spaces — 21, cost of daily rent — €66.3.
- Rome, Italy. Coffee costs €1.47, number of free Wi-Fi spots — 4,842, co-working spaces — 38, cost of daily rent — €138.72.
