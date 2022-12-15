Working out of the office? Here are the top European cities for hybrid work

If you are a flexible worker and work in a hybrid format, then this text is definitely for you. The Reassured platform has highlighted the top cities in Europe for working outside the office.

What is a hybrid work format? It is a flexible approach in which the employee combines work in and out of the office. As a rule, such workers choose coffee shops and co-working spaces as alternative workplaces. Thus, it is not necessary to be in one place all the time — many cities in the world are suitable for comfortable hybrid work.

By what criteria were cities evaluated? The average cost of coffee, the number of free Wi-Fi spots, co-working spaces, and the cost of daily rent.

The top 10 cities in Europe for hybrid work include: