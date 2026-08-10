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Lands for sale in Hungary

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5 properties total found
Plot of land in Kapuvar, Hungary
Plot of land
Kapuvar, Hungary
Area 43 050 m²
Investment project for industry, logistics and energy in Kapuvar In the economically develo…
$1,16M
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Plot of land in Orkeny, Hungary
Plot of land
Orkeny, Hungary
Area 480 000 m²
The plots for sale are: 1st property! - In the inner part of the area of 2377 Örkény design…
$13,88M
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Plot of land in Gyorszemere, Hungary
Plot of land
Gyorszemere, Hungary
Area 580 000 m²
Land suitable for PV purposes is for sale in the Győr area. In the area south of 9012…
$5,45M
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Plot of land in Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Plot of land
Tatabanyai jaras, Hungary
Area 600 000 m²
In northwest Hungary, in 2800 Tatabányai, about 60 km from Budapest, a mixed-use commercial …
$8,35M
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Plot of land in Budapest, Hungary
Plot of land
Budapest, Hungary
Area 1 892 m²
A plot of approximately 1,892 m2 is for sale in the 12th district of Budapest. More detaile…
$1,74M
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