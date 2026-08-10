Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Hungary
  3. Residential
  4. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Hungary

;
Budapest
54
Central Hungary
68
Apartment Delete
Clear all
70 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
TOP TOP
2 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 6/7
Penthouse Experience Near Bakáts Square – 76 m² Apartment + 40 m² Panoramic Terrace + 2 Park…
$672,314
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
UP UP
2 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/3
Located at the quiet end of Murányi Street, just a short walk from Városliget, this bright a…
$293,514
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
English, Hungarian
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
In the prestigious V district of Budapest, in the heart of Lipótváros, a fully renovated apa…
$680,660
Leave a request
TekceTekce
Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
A premium rooftop development is underway in Budapest’s District VI at Jókai Street 10, wher…
$318,968
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Condo 1 bedroom in Budapest, Hungary
Condo 1 bedroom
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 1
Exclusive Designer Apartment for Sale in Duna-Pest Residences An exceptional, fully furnish…
$345,200
Leave a request
Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$180,263
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 102 m²
Floor 2/4
The historic center of Budapest. Within walking distance there are Parliament, Basilica, Ope…
$871,455
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
Floor 9/9
Perfectly positioned on the 9th floor of the Residences, a contemporary masterpiece, this pe…
$3,11M
Leave a request
Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$274,383
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 88 m²
Floor 3/5
7 district, historical center, Erzsébet krt., beautiful building, apartment for 3 et., eleva…
$408,088
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
For sale is a stylish, fully renovated apartment in the bustling 7th district of Budapest (E…
$260,338
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 83 m²
In the historical center of Budapest, an exclusive apartment of 83 m2 is offered for sale, l…
$677,151
Leave a request
Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$797,624
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 32 m²
For sale is a fully renovated apartment of about 32 m2, located in the historic quarter of P…
$177,881
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Keszthely, Hungary
2 bedroom apartment
Keszthely, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Floor 2/3
In the heart of Keszthely, just a short walk from Lake Balaton, a two-level apartment with t…
$193,647
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 56 m²
For sale is a bright and cozy 2-room apartment of 56 m2 with a terrace, located on the 2nd f…
$307,930
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 107 m²
Spacious. Light. Central. This stylish apartment in the 8th, historic district of Budapest P…
$425,055
Leave a request
Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Fully Renovated, Move-in Ready 52 m² Brick Apartment in Excellent Location in Budapest near …
$255,240
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
3 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
In 1080 Budapest, on Orzi Street, for sale a spacious apartment in a property of 87 m2, loca…
$275,862
Leave a request
Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$190,298
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 93 m²
Floor 3/6
5 district, historical center, near pedestrian street. Vaci and the Danube Embankment, in a …
$1,10M
Leave a request
4 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
4 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 121 m²
In the prestigious area of Rojadomb (II district, Buda) is offered for sale luxury 4-room ap…
$1,19M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
1 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 54 m²
Floor 1/4
Renovated apartment close to the center of BudapestA rare opportunity to buy a bright, high-…
$293,514
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
3 room apartment in Central Hungary, Hungary
3 room apartment
Central Hungary, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 87 m²
Spacious 3-room apartment for sale in the heart of Erzebetvaros (1071 Budapest), right on Be…
$277,776
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Budapest, Hungary
3 bedroom apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 4/6
5 district, historic city center, next to the Danube embankment and University Square, in a …
$1,02M
Leave a request
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms in Budapest, Hungary
Multilevel apartments 3 bedrooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Newly Built Premium Apartment with Private Garden and Parking – Budapest, District XVI., Mát…
$460,042
Leave a request
Apartment in Budapest, Hungary
Apartment
Budapest, Hungary
$396,723
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
2 room apartment in Budapest, Hungary
2 room apartment
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 40 m²
In the Buda district (1021 Budapest) is offered a fully renovated and cozy apartment of abou…
$279,476
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 rooms in Budapest, Hungary
Penthouse 4 rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 114 m²
Number of floors 2
In the prestigious historical district of Palotanegyed (1081 Budapest), an exclusive two-lev…
$692,450
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Central Hungary, Hungary
3 room apartment
Central Hungary, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
For sale free, unencumbered, fully renovated apartment in the center of Budapest, near the A…
$309,415
Leave a request

Property types in Hungary

penthouses
condos
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Hungary

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go