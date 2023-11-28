Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Hungary

5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 082 m²
Number of floors 4
Would you like a truly special home for your family, where every room has a balcony? Would y…
€1,36M
Leave a request
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Mateszalka, Hungary
7 room house with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Mateszalka, Hungary
Rooms 30
Bathrooms count 3
Area 1 170 m²
Number of floors 2
In a popular residential area of Mátészalka, a modern family house built in 1995, with brick…
€466,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Toeroekbalint, Hungary
6 room house
Toeroekbalint, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
€750,671
Leave a request
2 room house in Erd, Hungary
2 room house
Erd, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€210,451
Leave a request
House in Hungary
House
Hungary
Area 90 m²
€0
Leave a request
4 room house in Felsooers, Hungary
4 room house
Felsooers, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€197,545
Leave a request
3 room house in Lajosmizse, Hungary
3 room house
Lajosmizse, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€192,014
Leave a request
4 room house in Pocsmegyer, Hungary
4 room house
Pocsmegyer, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 100 m²
€155,929
Leave a request
3 room house in Radockoelked, Hungary
3 room house
Radockoelked, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 180 m²
€77,701
Leave a request
9 room house in Szentbekkalla, Hungary
9 room house
Szentbekkalla, Hungary
Rooms 20
Bathrooms count 4
Area 1 300 m²
€2,08M
Leave a request
3 room house in Varosfoeld, Hungary
3 room house
Varosfoeld, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 101 m²
€172,523
Leave a request
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 230 m²
€1,05M
Leave a request
5 room house in Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
5 room house
Pilisborosjeno, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 400 m²
€1,45M
Leave a request
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 228 m²
€445,135
Leave a request
5 room house in Pand, Hungary
5 room house
Pand, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
€78,755
Leave a request
3 room house in Siofok, Hungary
3 room house
Siofok, Hungary
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 74 m²
€197,545
Leave a request
House in Hungary
House
Hungary
Area 80 m²
€0
Leave a request
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 300 m²
€945,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
2 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 52 m²
€18,964
Leave a request
2 room house in Tapiosag, Hungary
2 room house
Tapiosag, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
€73,487
Leave a request
House in Biatorbagy, Hungary
House
Biatorbagy, Hungary
Area 107 m²
In the popular and premium part of Biatorbágy, there is a 33-unit residential park where fam…
€0
Leave a request
5 room house in Budapest, Hungary
5 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
€208,081
Leave a request
2 room house in Toertel, Hungary
2 room house
Toertel, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 63 m²
€22,388
Leave a request
2 room house in Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
2 room house
Szolnoki jaras, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
€97,192
Leave a request
2 room house in Gyuro, Hungary
2 room house
Gyuro, Hungary
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 49 m²
€65,585
Leave a request
4 room house in Doemsoed, Hungary
4 room house
Doemsoed, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
€97,192
Leave a request
4 room house in Csurgo, Hungary
4 room house
Csurgo, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
€110,625
Leave a request
4 room house in Budapest, Hungary
4 room house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 86 m²
Peace and comfort in a single-story family house! Are you looking for the perfect home that…
€258,125
Leave a request
5 room house in Nagykanizsa, Hungary
5 room house
Nagykanizsa, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 165 m²
€205,447
Leave a request
5 room house in Debreceni jaras, Hungary
5 room house
Debreceni jaras, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
€123,795
Leave a request

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
