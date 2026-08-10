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Houses for sale in Hungary

;
Budapest
11
Transdanubia
21
Central Hungary
20
Western Transdanubia
17
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42 properties total found
House in Balassagyarmat, Hungary
House
Balassagyarmat, Hungary
Area 330 000 m²
In the small village of Iliny, located in northern Hungary near Balassagyarmat in the Nógrád…
$1,14M
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4 bedroom house in Csomor, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Csomor, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Luxury Family Home with Panoramic View in Csömör – Move-in Ready For sale in the peaceful…
$856,697
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Villa 2 rooms in Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
Villa 2 rooms
Kemeneshogyesz, Hungary
Rooms 2
Area 90 m²
On the left bank of the Marcal River, between Magyargencs and Szergény, lies the small villa…
$63,378
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House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
This luxury-designed, 149 m² (gross) semi-detached home with three balconies, a terrace, pri…
$1,05M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 11 rooms in Rigacs, Hungary
Villa 11 rooms
Rigacs, Hungary
Rooms 11
Area 300 m²
Number of floors 2
A well-kept facility in the Central Transdanubia region with wide use opportunities and a la…
$259,756
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4 bedroom Mansion in Solymar, Hungary
4 bedroom Mansion
Solymar, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 420 m²
Number of floors 2
On the border of Budapest in Shoymar, the house of construction in 2018, 430 m2, 2 storey wi…
$1,40M
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4 bedroom house in Rackeve, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Rackeve, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
In one of Ráckeve’s most exclusive and naturally captivating locations, at the tip of Balabá…
$1,17M
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House in Rackeve, Hungary
House
Rackeve, Hungary
In one of Ráckeve’s most exclusive and naturally captivating locations, at the tip of Balabá…
$1,24M
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
House in Paloznak, Hungary
House
Paloznak, Hungary
$797,305
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
6 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
6 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 1
Number of floors 3
This exceptional 360 m² family house sits on a 420 m² plot in a peaceful, green area of Buda…
$591,420
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House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
A beautifully maintained, detached family house is for sale in Zugló’s most sought-after “Go…
$985,863
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms in Pomaz, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Pomaz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 243 m²
In one of the quietest areas of 2013 Pomaz is offered for sale a modern, detached residentia…
$599,721
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4 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Industrial and Residential Property for Sale – District XVI, Budapest Located just 200 me…
$803,871
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6 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
6 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
A beautifully maintained, detached family house is for sale in Zugló’s most sought-after “Go…
$976,130
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Cottage 4 bedrooms in Heviz, Hungary
Cottage 4 bedrooms
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
For sale is a modern family house in Hévíz, located in a quiet and cozy area, just 1.7 km fr…
$436,340
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5 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
5 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Detached Family Home with Excellent Location – Budapest, District XVI., Főhadnagy Street …
$528,258
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Villa 6 rooms in Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Zalaegerszegi jaras, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
Number of floors 3
This 487-hectare property is for sale in the copper of the Hall (north-west Hungary), just a…
$5,03M
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Villa 6 rooms in Osli, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Osli, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 225 m²
Description of the object For sale is a Hungarian company (Kft), which owns a park plot of a…
$3,60M
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4 bedroom Mansion in Gyenesdias, Hungary
4 bedroom Mansion
Gyenesdias, Hungary
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 270 m²
Number of floors 2
Elegant two-storey house near Balaton - the perfect combination of comfort and location!We o…
$724,415
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House in Budapest, Hungary
House
Budapest, Hungary
We offer you this three-storey industrial property on a 975 m² corner plot, suitable for use…
$823,148
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 6 rooms in Heviz, Hungary
Villa 6 rooms
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 6
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
This attractive single-family house at 8380 Hévíz combines modern comfort, high quality fini…
$474,009
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6 bedroom house in Heviz, Hungary
6 bedroom house
Heviz, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 317 m²
Number of floors 3
In one of the most beautiful panoramic streets of Hévíz, a three-storey family house suitabl…
$577,856
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4 bedroom house in Budapest, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 3
Well-maintained three-storey family house for sale, in the green residential area of Rákossz…
$539,742
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House in Fonyod, Hungary
House
Fonyod, Hungary
In Fonyód, one of the most scenic locations on the southern shore of Lake Balaton, near the …
$404,060
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 4 rooms in Farad, Hungary
Villa 4 rooms
Farad, Hungary
Rooms 4
Area 84 m²
Number of floors 2
In the small village of Farád, just 3 minutes drive from Csorna and about 35 minutes from Gy…
$225,670
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2 bedroom house in Lenti, Hungary
2 bedroom house
Lenti, Hungary
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 3
For sale a unique property with an eternal panorama on the hills of Lenti-hegy - ideal for l…
$367,683
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Villa 3 rooms in Tanakajd, Hungary
Villa 3 rooms
Tanakajd, Hungary
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Number of floors 3
Description of the object A unique former mill, built in 1889, is offered for sale in the vi…
$292,667
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Villa 4 bedrooms in Balatongyorok, Hungary
Villa 4 bedrooms
Balatongyorok, Hungary
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 360 m²
Number of floors 3
Luxury house with panoramic view of the balaton with two terraces!If you dream of living or …
$1,45M
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4 bedroom house in Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
4 bedroom house
Vonyarcvashegy, Hungary
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
Modern, high-quality, ready to settle house in one of the most popular villages on Lake Bala…
$541,073
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House 12 rooms in Budapest, Hungary
House 12 rooms
Budapest, Hungary
Rooms 12
Area 410 m²
This stylish villa of the 1930s is located on the southern slope of Mount Sas-hegy ("Eagle M…
$1,63M
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Property types in Hungary

villas
mansions

Properties features in Hungary

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
with Lake view
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